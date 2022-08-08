ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Out of the water: E. coli closes lake in Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A lake in southern Wisconsin is temporarily closed for swimming after ‘high levels’ of E. coli were found in the water. Racine County Parks posted on its Facebook page that Quarry Lake is temporarily closed for swimming. The temporary closure started on August 9.
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Listen: Kenosha County Fair Preview w/Denise Zirbel

The Kenosha County Fair runs August 17th through 21st at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. Wheels and Squeals is the theme this year and Fair Manager Denise Zirbel joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss the preparation for this year’s fair…. For more info on the fair, go to kenoshacofair.com.
WILMOT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somers, WI
City
Bristol, WI
Kenosha County, WI
Government
County
Kenosha County, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Kenosha, WI
Government
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Business Spotlight: M Force | Racine County Eye

There is a new brick-and-mortar business in Downtown Racine that certainly takes its name seriously. M Force is an innovative business that has actually been around for five years, but has recently expanded its realm of services to include office, meeting and event space now as well. With a large pool of connections and know-how, M Force is definitely a force to be reckoned with, and able to provide something for nearly every need that a small business could have.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Severson re-elected as Waukesha County sheriff

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson will serve another term after the primary election on Tuesday night. Severson faced off against Waukesha County Deputy Sheriff James Soneberg. Severson received 46,975 votes or 64.8% while Soneberg received 25,346 votes or 38.3%. There were 131 write-ins. Election results are unofficial...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Zoerner Wins GOP Sheriff’s Primary, Referendum Passes

David Zoerner has won the 2022 Republican primary for Kenosha County sheriff according to unofficial results Tuesday night. He defeated three other Republican candidates, and will square off against Democrat James Simmons in the Nov. 8th general election. Zoerner led with 47.4 percent of the vote. In second place was Deputy Ray Rowe 29%.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Officers Association: Endorses Rebecca Kleefisch

[Waukesha, Wis.] — The Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Officers Association has endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch’s campaign for governor. The Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Officers Association released the following statement with its endorsement:. “The Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Officers Association is announcing the decision to endorse Rebecca Kleefisch for Governor...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Land Use#Municipal Building#Labor Market#The Week Of#Politics Local#Assessment Center#Brookside Board Of#Brookside Care Center#Nursing Department#Staab Construction Co#Lift Station Project
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mywalworthcounty.com

Election results Primary night Aug. 9

With unofficial final results tallied by Walworth County posted about 10:55 p.m., it looks like Walworth County Undersheriff Dave Gerber has defeated Walworth County Sheriff’s Department investigator Craig Konopski, 8,149 votes to 7,943 votes. In the State Assembly races, Ellen Schutt (District 31) and Tyler August (District 32) are...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WEST ALLIS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

OPINION: A snapshot of jogging safety – 4 smart ideas

Jogging safety is the topic of this installation in the Racine County Eye’s “Snapshots of Safety” series. I was talking to a friend a couple of days ago and she was concerned about going running in the park and even around the block. She was concerned because not too long ago, a group of men not only were leering at her but got into their car and started to follow her as she followed her route. She was just around the corner from her home and quickly made it to her front door. The vehicle, after a quick stop, continued on its way.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Band Members Trapped on Fire Truck

A band that had just taken part in a parade aboard a vintage fire truck in Illinois needed help to get off the rig in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department indicates shortly after noon on Wednesday, dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 31. The caller indicated a vintage fire truck was traveling with several people seated on top of it. Officers stopped the rig at 85th Street and were told the group were members of the Sinful Saints Band from Crystal Lake. The passengers could not get the driver’s attention to alert him that he was going in the wrong direction. After the stop, the band members were transported to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department while waiting for alternate transportation. The fire truck driver was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for observation of a medical condition.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
MATC Times

2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue

Two Bedroom - Racine - Come and enjoy this large two bedroom, one bathroom apartment along Northwestern Avenue in Racine. Each building here is a four unit apartment complex with a coin-operated washer/dryer in the basement. Tenant pays for heat/electric. 1 car only, restrictions and fees apply. No basement storage allowed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy