wearegreenbay.com
Out of the water: E. coli closes lake in Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A lake in southern Wisconsin is temporarily closed for swimming after ‘high levels’ of E. coli were found in the water. Racine County Parks posted on its Facebook page that Quarry Lake is temporarily closed for swimming. The temporary closure started on August 9.
Referendum spending proposals on Tuesday's ballot
We looked into referendum spending proposals on the ballot today, breaking down exactly how much voters are being asked for. In some cases, the new spending is as much as $2.5 million.
wlip.com
Listen: Kenosha County Fair Preview w/Denise Zirbel
The Kenosha County Fair runs August 17th through 21st at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. Wheels and Squeals is the theme this year and Fair Manager Denise Zirbel joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss the preparation for this year’s fair…. For more info on the fair, go to kenoshacofair.com.
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Business Spotlight: M Force | Racine County Eye
There is a new brick-and-mortar business in Downtown Racine that certainly takes its name seriously. M Force is an innovative business that has actually been around for five years, but has recently expanded its realm of services to include office, meeting and event space now as well. With a large pool of connections and know-how, M Force is definitely a force to be reckoned with, and able to provide something for nearly every need that a small business could have.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Severson re-elected as Waukesha County sheriff
WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson will serve another term after the primary election on Tuesday night. Severson faced off against Waukesha County Deputy Sheriff James Soneberg. Severson received 46,975 votes or 64.8% while Soneberg received 25,346 votes or 38.3%. There were 131 write-ins. Election results are unofficial...
wlip.com
Zoerner Wins GOP Sheriff’s Primary, Referendum Passes
David Zoerner has won the 2022 Republican primary for Kenosha County sheriff according to unofficial results Tuesday night. He defeated three other Republican candidates, and will square off against Democrat James Simmons in the Nov. 8th general election. Zoerner led with 47.4 percent of the vote. In second place was Deputy Ray Rowe 29%.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Officers Association: Endorses Rebecca Kleefisch
[Waukesha, Wis.] — The Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Officers Association has endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch’s campaign for governor. The Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Officers Association released the following statement with its endorsement:. “The Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Officers Association is announcing the decision to endorse Rebecca Kleefisch for Governor...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
Evers administration picks site for new youth prison
The facility would replace the state's existing youth prison outside Irma. The existing facility has been plagued by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse.
Candidates for Kenosha Sheriff plan to address mental health if elected
Kenosha County's four Republican candidates face off on Tuesday to find out who will be on the ballot in November.
Kenosha County K9 Riggs wins American Humane Hero Dog Award
K9 Riggs with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department (KSD) has won the American Humane Hero Dog Award for the "Law Enforcement and Detection" category.
mywalworthcounty.com
Election results Primary night Aug. 9
With unofficial final results tallied by Walworth County posted about 10:55 p.m., it looks like Walworth County Undersheriff Dave Gerber has defeated Walworth County Sheriff’s Department investigator Craig Konopski, 8,149 votes to 7,943 votes. In the State Assembly races, Ellen Schutt (District 31) and Tyler August (District 32) are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
OPINION: A snapshot of jogging safety – 4 smart ideas
Jogging safety is the topic of this installation in the Racine County Eye’s “Snapshots of Safety” series. I was talking to a friend a couple of days ago and she was concerned about going running in the park and even around the block. She was concerned because not too long ago, a group of men not only were leering at her but got into their car and started to follow her as she followed her route. She was just around the corner from her home and quickly made it to her front door. The vehicle, after a quick stop, continued on its way.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2nd Annual Health and Business Expo brings together community members and reps | Local News
RACINE — There are good things going on in Racine all the time. That was the message from Georgeann Stinson, CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Racine, as more than 60 vendors gathered together for the second annual Health & Business Expo Saturday at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center.
Questions about abortion, marijuana likely to be on November's ballot
From abortion to marijuana, leaders across southeast Wisconsin want to add questions to the ballot gauging interest on these hot topics.
wlip.com
Band Members Trapped on Fire Truck
A band that had just taken part in a parade aboard a vintage fire truck in Illinois needed help to get off the rig in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department indicates shortly after noon on Wednesday, dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 31. The caller indicated a vintage fire truck was traveling with several people seated on top of it. Officers stopped the rig at 85th Street and were told the group were members of the Sinful Saints Band from Crystal Lake. The passengers could not get the driver’s attention to alert him that he was going in the wrong direction. After the stop, the band members were transported to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department while waiting for alternate transportation. The fire truck driver was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for observation of a medical condition.
Lake County Board votes to support state bill to ban automatic weapons, large magazines for ammo
The Lake County Board has no authority to ban weapons, but it voted to support a state bill that would ban both automatic weapons and large magazines for ammunition.
MATC Times
2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue
