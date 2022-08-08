ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WRBI Radio

One person flown from two-vehicle crash

— The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon at the intersection of County Roads 1000 South and 100 West that resulted in serious injuries. When deputies arrived, both a pickup truck and an SUV were overturned in fields at the intersection. The occupants...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, IN
Anderson, IN
Accidents
Anderson, IN
Cars
Anderson, IN
Crime & Safety
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Madison, IN
County
Madison County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, IN
City
Lebanon, IN
Madison County, IN
Accidents
wyrz.org

Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fatal Weekend Accident

DANVILLE- On 08/6/2022 at approximately 9:31 pm, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a pedestrian struck in the 3200 block of West US 36. The initial investigation indicates that a gray GMC SUV was traveling eastbound on US 36 when the pedestrian, who was later identified as Roland Lottman, 59, of Indianapolis walked across the roadway in front of the eastbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid striking Lottman. The driver stopped immediately at the scene and called out for help.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing Hendricks Co. woman

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled. Hendricks County authorities confirm that Jacqueline Sims was found safe. HENDRICKS COIUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims, 78, a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Sims […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River

Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered Saturday night from the Tippecanoe River near Monticello. Carroll County dispatch received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday of a possible drowning near the area of the 600 block of North 1225 West, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release Monday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Indiana State Police Sgt#St Vincent Hospital#Community Hospital#Nb
WISH-TV

Person dies in afternoon shooting in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a call of a person shot at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue. That’s southwest of Emerson Avenue and East 38th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WISH-TV

Man critically hurt in shooting in Johnson County; 19-year-olds in custody

UPDATE: Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess issued a statement Tuesday. “As of Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, and speaking with the Johnson County Prosecutor and reviewing the information that has been collected to this point the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will be presenting a probable cause affidavit for “Attempted Murder” on Nicholas Robert Saunders from Sunday’s, August 7th, 2022, shooting incident in Morgantown, Indiana Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

32 arrested in Johnson County drug sweep, 17 remain at large

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin and Greenwood police departments announced the arrests of dozens of people in a drug sweep. The agencies have spent months conducting undercover drug buys and collecting that information for charges. On Aug. 8, they came together...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Suspect arrested after fleeing Morgantown shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY — The suspect for a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Morgantown has been arrested after he fled the scene, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Officers responded to the scene around 8:55 p.m. at the area of the 6700 block of South 800W. Johnson County...
MORGANTOWN, IN
WTHR

Hancock County Sheriff warning parents about man approaching children

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning to parents after a man allegedly approached children waiting for the bus Monday morning. Police said a dark blue or black sedan was seen driving through The Havens subdivision near Co. Rd. 500 W and U.S. 40. The vehicle reportedly had a handicapped or disabled placard hanging from the rearview mirror. A man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was asking children if they needed a ride to school.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy