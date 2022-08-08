DANVILLE- On 08/6/2022 at approximately 9:31 pm, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a pedestrian struck in the 3200 block of West US 36. The initial investigation indicates that a gray GMC SUV was traveling eastbound on US 36 when the pedestrian, who was later identified as Roland Lottman, 59, of Indianapolis walked across the roadway in front of the eastbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid striking Lottman. The driver stopped immediately at the scene and called out for help.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO