Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
Indy man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County.
WRBI Radio
One person flown from two-vehicle crash
— The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon at the intersection of County Roads 1000 South and 100 West that resulted in serious injuries. When deputies arrived, both a pickup truck and an SUV were overturned in fields at the intersection. The occupants...
Construction zone crashes plaguing stretch of I-65 in Boone County
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction zone crashes continue to plague parts of I-65 in Boone County, causing lengthy backups for drivers. The latest accident closed sections of the interstate near Thorntown for almost four hours Sunday. The crash involved a semi, which had its rear axle detached in the incident, with...
wyrz.org
Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fatal Weekend Accident
DANVILLE- On 08/6/2022 at approximately 9:31 pm, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a pedestrian struck in the 3200 block of West US 36. The initial investigation indicates that a gray GMC SUV was traveling eastbound on US 36 when the pedestrian, who was later identified as Roland Lottman, 59, of Indianapolis walked across the roadway in front of the eastbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid striking Lottman. The driver stopped immediately at the scene and called out for help.
UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing Hendricks Co. woman
UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled. Hendricks County authorities confirm that Jacqueline Sims was found safe. HENDRICKS COIUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims, 78, a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Sims […]
Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River
Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered Saturday night from the Tippecanoe River near Monticello. Carroll County dispatch received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday of a possible drowning near the area of the 600 block of North 1225 West, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release Monday afternoon.
WISH-TV
Person dies in afternoon shooting in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a call of a person shot at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue. That’s southwest of Emerson Avenue and East 38th Street.
Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville PD encourages residents to lock vehicles amid recent theft reports
A recent rash of theft reports involving items taken from parked vehicles in Shelbyville has law enforcement encouraging the public to remember to lock up. Shelbyville Police Lt. Mike Turner. Turner says the obvious advice is lock your vehicle and don’t leave any valuables inside. If you do leave items...
Well-known Indianapolis funeral director shot and killed over weekend
A well-known Indianapolis funeral director was shot and killed over the weekend. Police said suspects tried to rob Dixon III outside of his business.
Woman dead, 3 children hurt after SUV hits curb, flips over into home
A woman died and three children were injured when an SUV they were traveling in hit a curb and flipped over late Monday on the city's east side, police say.
WISH-TV
Man critically hurt in shooting in Johnson County; 19-year-olds in custody
UPDATE: Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess issued a statement Tuesday. “As of Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, and speaking with the Johnson County Prosecutor and reviewing the information that has been collected to this point the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will be presenting a probable cause affidavit for “Attempted Murder” on Nicholas Robert Saunders from Sunday’s, August 7th, 2022, shooting incident in Morgantown, Indiana Johnson County.
32 arrested in Johnson County drug sweep, 17 remain at large
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin and Greenwood police departments announced the arrests of dozens of people in a drug sweep. The agencies have spent months conducting undercover drug buys and collecting that information for charges. On Aug. 8, they came together...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Indianapolis' southeast side, police say
A person was killed in a crash overnight on the city's southwest side. It happened about midnight Monday near the intersection of Mooresville and Mann roads, which is near Kentucky Avenue.
2 people arrested after torturing and killing dog, police say
Indianapolis Animal Care Services is currently assisting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with an investigation after two adults were arrested for torturing and killing a dog.
wrtv.com
Suspect arrested after fleeing Morgantown shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY — The suspect for a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Morgantown has been arrested after he fled the scene, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Officers responded to the scene around 8:55 p.m. at the area of the 6700 block of South 800W. Johnson County...
IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; man was already on parole in 2016 deadly shooting
Najee Givens is facing his second murder charge in about six years after Indianapolis police arrested him in connection with the killing of Timothy Rucker in July.
Hancock County Sheriff warning parents about man approaching children
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning to parents after a man allegedly approached children waiting for the bus Monday morning. Police said a dark blue or black sedan was seen driving through The Havens subdivision near Co. Rd. 500 W and U.S. 40. The vehicle reportedly had a handicapped or disabled placard hanging from the rearview mirror. A man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was asking children if they needed a ride to school.
