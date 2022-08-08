ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Trent Has To Become A Better Player As A Defender’ - Glen Hoddle On Areas For Improvement For Liverpool Defender

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEyew_0h8kD8eN00

Former England international Glen Hoddle has spoken about how Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to improve defensively after he was caught out for Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opening goal in the 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday.

Former England manager Glen Hoddle has spoken about how Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to improve defensively after he was caught out for Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opening goal in the 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were way off their best at Craven Cottage but managed to salvage a point thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dxsue_0h8kD8eN00

IMAGO / PA Images

Mitrovic was impressive for the West London club, out jumping Alexander-Arnold for the first of his two goals before being brought down uncharacteristically by Virgil van Dijk to win a penalty for his second of the afternoon.

Spurs legend Hoddle told Premier League Productions that 23-year-old Alexander-Arnold has to improve his defensive play by learning from the Mitrovic incident.

“Trent’s not even aware that it’s Mitrovic, he has to jump early and block him off..

“He knows that Mitrovic is better in the air, but I don’t think he opened his body up and had a look.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“When you are a smaller full-back, and you jump early, then you put the player off, so Mitrovic comes above you, then he has to go through you.

“It’s a tough one and he has to learn that as a defender. I think that’s where Trent has to become a better player as a defender.”

LFCTR Verdict

It was a bad day at the office for a number of Liverpool players, not just Alexander-Arnold, who pundits tend to jump on when he is involved in goals conceded.

Reds fans will be expecting a much improved performance from the whole team when they take on Crystal Palace at Anfield in a week’s time.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leighton Clarkson
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Fulham
Daily Mail

Louis Saha vows Marcus Rashford will be 'unstoppable' for Man United this season and defends the much criticised 'McFred' pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, insisting they have the 'qualities' to play in Erik ten Hag's midfield

Louis Saha believes Marcus Rashford will soon find his form for Manchester United and when he does he will be 'unstoppable'. Rashford struggled for form and fitness last season, but after a full pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag, hopes were high for a resurgence for the England forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea

BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy