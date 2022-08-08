ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Post your questions for Slipknot’s Corey Taylor

By Michael Cragg
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07X31o_0h8kCea300
Slipknot in concert, Knotfest Roadshow, Barclays Center, New York, USA - 20 May 2022<br>Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adela Loconte/REX/Shutterstock (12950159at) Corey Taylor Slipknot in concert, Knotfest Roadshow, Barclays Center, New York, USA - 20 May 2022 Photograph: Adela Loconte/REX/Shutterstock

Over the course of their two-decade career, Iowa heavy metallers Slipknot have stayed so laser-focused on their modus operandi – channeling messy anger into face-melting rock songs while dressed in jumpsuits and pungent-looking Halloween masks – that they’ve become essentially impervious to music’s changing tides. Their last three albums all topped the US Billboard charts, while the accompanying tour for next month’s seventh album, The End, So Far, finds the octet playing arenas everywhere from the Czech Republic to Brazil.

Mainstream success hasn’t quelled their ability to cause controversy, however. The End, So Far – rumoured to be their final album on long-term label Roadrunner – was heralded late last year by frenetic single The Chapeltown Rag. Written by frontman Corey Taylor – or #8, to give him his original Slipknot ident – the song references serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, its title taken from an area in Leeds where Sutcliffe murdered a 16-year-old girl. Taylor, who also fronts hard rock band Stone Sour sans mask, said the song was: “talking about the various manipulations that can happen when social media meets media itself.”

Slipknot: The Dying Song (Time to Sing) – video

So there’s lots to talk to Taylor about, and that’s without mentioning the fact he’s also a New York Times bestselling author, sticks to a plant-based diet – what, no huffing dead crows anymore? – and once lent his vocal stylings to the Slipknot-esque baddie Fisher King in a 2015 episode of Doctor Who . Perhaps you’d like to know where the band buy their jumpsuits, or what on earth the inside of those masks smells like? How does one keep one’s skin looking fresh on tour? Or a question perhaps on why the other band members used to set Taylor’s legs on fire every night? Or perhaps you have a more music-minded question, such as why there was no swearing on 2004’s Vol 3: (The Subliminal Verses) album?

Post your questions for Taylor in the comments by 10am on 12 August.

Comments / 6

Related
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Louder

Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best

Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
MUSIC
E! News

Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Co-Star Jennette McCurdy's Claims About iCarly Experience

Watch: Miranda Cosgrove REACTS to Jennette McCurdy's iCarly Claims. Miranda Cosgrove has empathy for her former iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy. The I'm Glad My Mom Died author recently opened up about the trauma she says she suffered while starring on the Nickelodeon show. In her memoir, McCurdy alleged that she suffered abuse at the hands of her late mother, as well as experiences with someone on-set she referred to as "The Creator."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Peter Sutcliffe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Barclays Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
ComicBook

Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry

Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
WWE
The Guardian

Judith Durham obituary

Vocalist with the Seekers, the Australian pop quartet whose hits in the 1960s included I’ll Never Find Another You and Georgy Girl
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

396K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy