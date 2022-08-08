ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rasika Dugal
Person
Jatin Goswami
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41

Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning. '90 Day Fiancé' Team Sets Food Network, Discovery+ Show Following Restaurateur Couples Trying to Avoid Divorce (EXCLUSIVE) “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delhi Crime#Delhi Police#Actor
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Here’s What’s New on Netflix in August 2022

As the end of summer approaches, so does a slew of new movies and TV coming to Netflix this month. This month, Netflix is serving up a documentary on the chaos of the ’99 Woodstock revival, Netflix’s take on “13: The Musical” and a juicy series expanding “Selling Sunset” into Orange County, California. Favorite returning Netflix series include “Never Have I Ever: Season 3,” “Queer Eye: Brazil” and the third season of “Locke and Key.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Polygon

Every movie and show coming to Netflix in August

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse. The long-awaited Sandman series hits Netflix at the top of the month,...
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion Free Online

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion. Cast: Aoi Yuki Chiwa Saito Eri Kitamura Kaori Mizuhashi Ai Nonaka. Following Madoka's rewriting of the universe, sacrificing herself and her happy normal days to save all magical girls from the cruel fate that awaited them by wiping witches out of existence, the despair still manifest into creatures known as nightmares. Magical girl Homura Akemi continues to fight alone in the hope that she will be able to see Madoka smile again.
MOVIES
startattle.com

The Harbinger (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

The Harbinger follows Daniel and Theresa Snyder, who move their troubled young daughter Rosalie to a quaint Midwestern town. Startattle.com – The Curse of Rosalie movie. Soon after they arrive, neighbors begin to die. The townspeople suspect Rosalie and shun the Snyder family. Fearing something evil followed them, the tormented parents seek the advice of a Native American seer named Floating Hawk, who tells them that only d–th can save Rosalie. When more people perish and a detective starts looking into the mysterious d–ths, the Snyders must do whatever it takes to protect their family.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy