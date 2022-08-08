Read full article on original website
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
SFGate
Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41
Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning. '90 Day Fiancé' Team Sets Food Network, Discovery+ Show Following Restaurateur Couples Trying to Avoid Divorce (EXCLUSIVE) “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in August 2022
As the end of summer approaches, so does a slew of new movies and TV coming to Netflix this month. This month, Netflix is serving up a documentary on the chaos of the ’99 Woodstock revival, Netflix’s take on “13: The Musical” and a juicy series expanding “Selling Sunset” into Orange County, California. Favorite returning Netflix series include “Never Have I Ever: Season 3,” “Queer Eye: Brazil” and the third season of “Locke and Key.”
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
SFGate
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I...
Polygon
Every movie and show coming to Netflix in August
Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse. The long-awaited Sandman series hits Netflix at the top of the month,...
SFGate
Cary Grant Biopic ‘Archie’ Set by ITV Studios, Jason Isaacs to Star
Titled “Archie,” the four-part drama series will tell the story of Grant’s life, from his humble beginnings as Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, U.K. to the leading man he became in later life. More from Variety. It has been written by “Philomena” scribe John Pope with Paul...
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Uncharted'
A new Indian-American rom-com and Korean thriller are also trending on the platform.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion Free Online
Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion. Cast: Aoi Yuki Chiwa Saito Eri Kitamura Kaori Mizuhashi Ai Nonaka. Following Madoka's rewriting of the universe, sacrificing herself and her happy normal days to save all magical girls from the cruel fate that awaited them by wiping witches out of existence, the despair still manifest into creatures known as nightmares. Magical girl Homura Akemi continues to fight alone in the hope that she will be able to see Madoka smile again.
The Sandman Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of Netflix's DC TV Show
Netflix's The Sandman cast finally brings Neil Gaiman's classic DC comic to life.
startattle.com
The Harbinger (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
The Harbinger follows Daniel and Theresa Snyder, who move their troubled young daughter Rosalie to a quaint Midwestern town. Startattle.com – The Curse of Rosalie movie. Soon after they arrive, neighbors begin to die. The townspeople suspect Rosalie and shun the Snyder family. Fearing something evil followed them, the tormented parents seek the advice of a Native American seer named Floating Hawk, who tells them that only d–th can save Rosalie. When more people perish and a detective starts looking into the mysterious d–ths, the Snyders must do whatever it takes to protect their family.
