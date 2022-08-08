ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
srnnews.com

NZ’s a2 Milk says FDA deferred request to supply baby formula, shares slide

(Reuters) -A2 Milk Company Ltd said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had deferred the dairy producer’s request to import infant milk formula products into the United States, sending its shares down over 9%. Earlier this month, a2 dismissed a report suggesting that it was close to...
srnnews.com

Palantir cuts revenue forecast, says govt contracts timing ‘uncertain’

(Reuters) -Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise quarterly loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15%. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some government contracts remained uncertain, Chief Executive...
srnnews.com

Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced higher from multi-month lows on Monday as investors’ appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports data that eased recession concerns. Brent crude futures had risen 81 cents, or 0.9%, to $95.73 a barrel by 0638 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
AFP

US not trying to 'outdo' world powers in Africa, says Blinken

The United States is seeking a "true partnership" with Africa and not trying to "outdo" other world powers in vying for influence on the continent, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. "What we seek most of all is a true partnership between the United States and Africa.
960 The Ref

China July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s export growth continued to rise in July, sending trade surplus to a record high, according to government data. China’s exports grew 18% to $333 billion compared to the same period last year, and were up from 17.9% in June, according to data from China’s customs.
insideevs.com

Tesla Reportedly Signs $5 Billion Nickel Supply Deal In Indonesia

Tesla has reportedly signed supply contracts worth about $5 billion for battery materials from nickel processing companies in Indonesia. According to a senior cabinet minister speaking to CNBC Indonesia, Tesla has signed a five-year contract with nickel processing companies operating out of Morowali city in Indonesia's Sulawesi island. The nickel materials will be used in Tesla's lithium batteries, the official added.
srnnews.com

Emerson Electric profit jumps 47% on strength in automation unit

(Reuters) – U.S. equipment maker Emerson Electric Co on Tuesday posted a near 47% jump in third-quarter profit, benefiting from stronger performance at its automation unit as companies revamp their assembly lines to offset a shortage of factory workers. The St. Louis, Missouri-based company, which began selling fans and...
srnnews.com

AppLovin offers to buy Unity Software

(Reuters) – AppLovin Corp on Tuesday made an offer to buy Unity Software Inc in a $17.54 billion all-stock deal. The enterprise value of the deal is $20 billion. Applovin will offer $58.85 for each Unity share, the companies said. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb...
US News and World Report

Taiwan Security Officials Want Foxconn to Drop Stake in Chinese Chipmaker - FT

(Reuters) -Taiwan's national security officials want to persuade Apple Inc's supplier Foxconn to unwind an $800 million investment in Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The deal will definitely not go through, the report said, citing a senior Taiwanese government official involved in national security issues....
srnnews.com

Oil rises as Russian pipeline halt revives supply fears

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil rose $1 a barrel on Tuesday, reversing an earlier decline, after Russia said oil exports to Europe via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since early August, reviving concern about tight supply. Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said Ukraine had suspended oil...
