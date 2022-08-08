Read full article on original website
EDF sues French government for £7bn after being forced to sell energy at a loss
Company has to sell power at prices below market rates as ministers try to tackle cost of living crisis and support households
srnnews.com
NZ’s a2 Milk says FDA deferred request to supply baby formula, shares slide
(Reuters) -A2 Milk Company Ltd said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had deferred the dairy producer’s request to import infant milk formula products into the United States, sending its shares down over 9%. Earlier this month, a2 dismissed a report suggesting that it was close to...
Exclusive: Italy, Intel close to $5 billion deal for chip factory - sources
ROME, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy is close to clinching a deal initially worth $5 billion with Intel (INTC.O) to build an advanced semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in the country, two sources briefed on discussions told Reuters on Thursday.
srnnews.com
Palantir cuts revenue forecast, says govt contracts timing ‘uncertain’
(Reuters) -Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise quarterly loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15%. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some government contracts remained uncertain, Chief Executive...
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Asia’s richest woman loses half her $24bn fortune in China property crisis
Asia’s wealthiest woman has lost more than half her fortune over the past year as the crisis engulfing China’s real estate sector continues to worsen, a billionaire index showed on Thursday. Yang Huiyan, a majority shareholder in China’s biggest property developer Country Garden, saw her net worth plunge...
Snickers parent company Mars Wrigley issues apology to China for suggesting Taiwan is an independent country
Snickers found itself in hot water after saying Taiwan was an independent country during a promotional event for a new limited-edition candy bar.
India says it will protect its interests as Chinese boat heads to Sri Lanka
NEW DELHI/COLOMBO, July 28 (Reuters) - India, which is trying to expand its influence in crisis-hit Sri Lanka after China made deep inroads there, said on Thursday it was aware of reports about the planned visit of a Chinese vessel to a Sri Lankan port built with money from Beijing.
srnnews.com
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced higher from multi-month lows on Monday as investors’ appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports data that eased recession concerns. Brent crude futures had risen 81 cents, or 0.9%, to $95.73 a barrel by 0638 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
US not trying to 'outdo' world powers in Africa, says Blinken
The United States is seeking a "true partnership" with Africa and not trying to "outdo" other world powers in vying for influence on the continent, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. "What we seek most of all is a true partnership between the United States and Africa.
China July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high
BEIJING — (AP) — China’s export growth continued to rise in July, sending trade surplus to a record high, according to government data. China’s exports grew 18% to $333 billion compared to the same period last year, and were up from 17.9% in June, according to data from China’s customs.
insideevs.com
Tesla Reportedly Signs $5 Billion Nickel Supply Deal In Indonesia
Tesla has reportedly signed supply contracts worth about $5 billion for battery materials from nickel processing companies in Indonesia. According to a senior cabinet minister speaking to CNBC Indonesia, Tesla has signed a five-year contract with nickel processing companies operating out of Morowali city in Indonesia's Sulawesi island. The nickel materials will be used in Tesla's lithium batteries, the official added.
srnnews.com
Emerson Electric profit jumps 47% on strength in automation unit
(Reuters) – U.S. equipment maker Emerson Electric Co on Tuesday posted a near 47% jump in third-quarter profit, benefiting from stronger performance at its automation unit as companies revamp their assembly lines to offset a shortage of factory workers. The St. Louis, Missouri-based company, which began selling fans and...
Biden administration launches Africa strategy. But the real targets seem to be China, Russia
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has a tough sell in the new U.S. strategy for sub-Saharan Africa.
srnnews.com
AppLovin offers to buy Unity Software
(Reuters) – AppLovin Corp on Tuesday made an offer to buy Unity Software Inc in a $17.54 billion all-stock deal. The enterprise value of the deal is $20 billion. Applovin will offer $58.85 for each Unity share, the companies said. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb...
UAE, UK join forces to back EUR 140 million national emergency response project in Senegal
in partnership with UKEF, has supported this national emergency response project, called the Redco Project Senegal. This involves the supply and building up of emergency services, including fire fighting vehicles, airport firefighting and rescue vehicles and other safety equipment in. Senegal. • The project, worth AED 540 million (
US News and World Report
Taiwan Security Officials Want Foxconn to Drop Stake in Chinese Chipmaker - FT
(Reuters) -Taiwan's national security officials want to persuade Apple Inc's supplier Foxconn to unwind an $800 million investment in Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The deal will definitely not go through, the report said, citing a senior Taiwanese government official involved in national security issues....
srnnews.com
Oil rises as Russian pipeline halt revives supply fears
LONDON (Reuters) – Oil rose $1 a barrel on Tuesday, reversing an earlier decline, after Russia said oil exports to Europe via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since early August, reviving concern about tight supply. Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said Ukraine had suspended oil...
srnnews.com
Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia’s Transneft says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday. International benchmark Brent crude jumped by $2 per barrel to trade near $98 as...
