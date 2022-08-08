Read full article on original website
Pacific Harbor Line: A short line like no other
The September 2022 issue of Trains: THE magazine of railroading has a solid article by Bill Stephens of local interest: all about Pacific Harbor Line, which moves freight from docks to outbound BNSF and Union Pacific trains. The unique short line was “born from inefficiencies that mounted in the mid-1980s as container traffic at the ports grew exponentially.” By 1987 — before the formation of Pacific Harbor Line — getting freight out of the twin harbors was “an odd mix of competition involving three Class I railroads, two ports, and multiple marine terminals and ocean carriers.”
Turn Up the Spice at Bristol Farms’ Hatch Chile Festival in Newport Beach
No matter who you are, everyone eventually ends up at the grocery store. Whether it’s to stock up on paper products, secure ingredients for a new recipe or grab a bottle of wine after a long day at work, grocery shopping is a necessary but sometimes dreadful activity. But,...
Port of Long Beach to reconsider fee for slow-moving shipping containers
Supply-chain issues continue to bedevil business, stoking inflation as businesses attempt to cope with whether the goods they need will show up on time, or late, or never. One effort to unkink supply chains locally was a fee levied against ocean carriers using our two local ports, Long Beach and Los Angeles, if containers sat around for nine days or more without shipping out. The idea was to spur the carriers to figure out how to get freight beyond the ports.
Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99
Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Buck Gully Trail, Mayor’s Youth Council
This month the City is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Upper Buck Gully trail renovations, which created an accessible, habitat-friendly hiking and biking trail within a protected canyon. In the past decade, the Buck Gully trail has become one of the City’s most popular recreational destinations, enjoyed by more...
Greater Los Angeles Veterans Job Fair comes to Long Beach Convention Center August 11
What do veterans bring to America’s employers? According to a joint study conducted by USAA and SHRM Foundation, an overwhelming 94% of employers say that hiring veteran workers is appealing to their organization due to their intangible skills with a mission-first mindset rooted in leadership, discipline, teamwork, selflessness and service.
Adopt a Clubhouse on the Greatness Amplified Giving Day
The Countdown is here! Giving Day at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim and Cypress is in TWO WEEKS on August 24, 2022. All proceed will go to support our technology initiative and help fund new Chromebooks and Smartboards. Adopt a Clubhouse and help us raise $10,000 on...
Climate Resolve launches new nonprofit focused on zero emission transit and Dodger Stadium aerial gondola to be first project
Leading environmental nonprofit, Climate Resolve, announced that it has formed Zero Emissions Transit, a new subsidiary nonprofit organization focused on advancing emissions-free public transit solutions in the Los Angeles region. Through a framework agreement, Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit’s (LA ART) proposed zero-emission aerial gondola connection between Union Station and Dodger Stadium will be donated to Zero Emissions Transit as its inaugural project.
Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues
Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
Come to St. Irenaeus 2022 Fall Fiesta on September 16-18 for the opportunity to win $10,000
Fr. Binh Nguyen announced in July that the St. Irenaeus Parish 2022 Fall Fiesta would be back on the weekend of September 16-18 on St. Irenaeus School grounds at 5201 Evergreen Avenue in Cypress. Fr. Binh thanked God that parishioners are now able to gather with family, friends, and neighbors after not being able to do so for two years because of the Covid 19 Pandemic. He said that there will be a variety of international food, drinks, rides, games, Bingo, and musical entertainment at night for families to enjoy. He asked parishioners to spread the word to their neighbors and other community members.
Senior Center Recreation Coordinator receives City Manager Leadership Award
Acting City Manager and Fire Chief Dan Stefano presented Senior Center Recreation Coordinator Enyelber Franco with the City Manager Leadership Award for the month of July. “Enyelber is an excellent leader and goes above and beyond for his team,” Stefano said as he announced his award at the monthly Meet and Greet. “He is thoughtful and has contributed to the Costa Mesa Senior Center culture of working hard to serve the community and also making it a point to celebrate his colleagues’ milestones, birthdays, and successes.”
Backpacks Donated For Successful School Start
The Regional Center is the first stop for those in Orange County seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community. RCOC serves more than 23,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. Developmental disabilities include autism, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and intellectual disabilities.
Supervisor Foley highlights OCTA efforts to address transportation insecurity among OC community college students
Supervisor Foley released a statement following this morning’s Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Board meeting where the Board recognized ten Orange County community colleges for their participation in the OCTA Community College Pass Program. This program gives Orange County community college students access to free or low-cost rides on the OC bus system.
New Principal Takes Helm at Esencia K-8 School
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
La Palma police blotter, July 28 to August 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. July 28, 2022. Disturbance...
Newport Beach Police Department Encourages Community to Travel Sober
As the summer travel season wraps up, the Newport Beach Police Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends and family, please have a game plan for how to get home safely,” Lieutenant Eric Little said. “There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair.”
Costa Mesa all-star squad comes up one win short of reaching Pony World Series
Costa Mesa players come off the field during the regional at TeWinkle Park. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Costa Mesa’s Pony 14-and-under baseball all-stars were hoping for a trip to the Pony International World Series, but were denied when they they lost to San Jose 5-3 in the zone championship game Sunday afternoon in West Covina.
OCTA’s student bus pass program expands to all O.C. community colleges
All community colleges in Orange County are now on board. The Orange County Transportation Authority this week marked a major milestone in the effort to provide OC Bus passes to thousands of community college students when it presented resolutions to all nine Orange County community colleges now participating in the College Pass program.
Cypress police blotter, August 1 to August 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. August 1, 2022. Suspicious Subject –...
Bacon Brothers Bring Their Musical Duo to The Coach House Aug. 24
The Bacon Brothers, consisting of actor Kevin Bacon and composer Michael Bacon, have just celebrated the release of their new EP “Erato,” named after the goddess of romantic poetry. With songs like “Dark Chocolate Eyes” and “Let Me Happen to You Girl,” romance is bursting through the soul...
