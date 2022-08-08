Read full article on original website
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Why SoftBank's Billionaire CEO Can't Harness His Inner Warren Buffett And Buy The Market Dip
Japanese investment heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp reported a record $23-billion quarterly loss on Monday. The investment management group, which is heavily focused on tech, energy and communications, took a hard hit to its portfolio following headwinds for the overall tech industry. During a press conference on Monday, founder, chairman and...
Stocks Higher, 'Inflation Reduction Act,' Softbank, CVS Health and Signal - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Monday, August 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher as Wall Street Looks to Notch More Gains. U.S. stock-index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of a key economic report that investors hope will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are proving effective.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
Asian shares mostly decline on global technology downturn
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan’s SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. Such worries are coming on top of concerns about inflation and what central banks might do to curb that trend....
Emerson Electric profit jumps 47% on strength in automation unit
(Reuters) – U.S. equipment maker Emerson Electric Co on Tuesday posted a near 47% jump in third-quarter profit, benefiting from stronger performance at its automation unit as companies revamp their assembly lines to offset a shortage of factory workers. The St. Louis, Missouri-based company, which began selling fans and...
Alibaba Gains 1%, JD Sheds 2%: Hang Seng Opens Lower As All Eyes On US Inflation Data
Hong Kong shares were mixed on Tuesday morning, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down more than 0.1%, as investors looked ahead to crucial U.S. inflation data that will decide the course of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Shares of Alibaba rose 1.5% in opening trade, while those...
Apple supplier Foxconn’s Q2 profit up nearly 12%
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported on Wednesday an 11.7% rise in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations, beating market estimates. The Taiwanese company, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the April-June quarter rose to T$33.25 billion from T$29.78 billion a year earlier.
Nvidia CEO reportedly hands staff a raise despite lackluster quarter for company
The company will instead "find and eliminate all waste of time, processes and materials and improve upon them." In what is claimed to be a leaked company-wide email, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reassured employees that despite "significantly lower than expected" second-quarter earnings, there would be no layoffs at the company in the immediate future. The CEO instead promised employees a raise to help against global inflation.
Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)
When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
Factbox-U.S. IPO activity plunges as Ukraine war triggers volatility
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Market volatility triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring global interest rates has forced investors to pull back from backing initial public offerings, resulting in a dramatic decline in stock market listings in the United States.
NZ’s a2 Milk says FDA deferred request to supply baby formula, shares slide
(Reuters) -A2 Milk Company Ltd said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had deferred the dairy producer’s request to import infant milk formula products into the United States, sending its shares down over 9%. Earlier this month, a2 dismissed a report suggesting that it was close to...
AppLovin offers to buy Unity Software
(Reuters) – AppLovin Corp on Tuesday made an offer to buy Unity Software Inc in a $17.54 billion all-stock deal. The enterprise value of the deal is $20 billion. Applovin will offer $58.85 for each Unity share, the companies said. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb...
Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale
TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings.
Palantir Cuts Revenue Forecast, Says Govt Contracts Timing 'Uncertain'
(Reuters) -Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise quarterly loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15%. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some government contracts remained uncertain, Chief Executive...
SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss
TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp is planning to cut headcount at its flagship Vision Fund investing arm, CEO Masayoshi Son said on Monday, after a crash in the value of its portfolio pushed his conglomerate to a record quarterly net loss. Vision Fund, which upended the world of...
SoftBank posts a $21.6 billion quarterly loss on its Vision Fund, one of the highest in its history
The Japanese giant's Vision Fund posted a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter. This is the second-largest quarterly loss for the Vision Fund. Technology stocks continue to get hammered amid rising interest rates. It is the first time SoftBank has posted a loss at its Vision Fund investment unit.
U.S. productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter
(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output...
SoftBank to gain $34 billion from cutting Alibaba stake
TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Wednesday it would book a gain of $34.1 billion by cutting its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK), as the investment behemoth looks to shore up its cash reserve to weather the market downturn.
