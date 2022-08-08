ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, 'Inflation Reduction Act,' Softbank, CVS Health and Signal - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, August 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher as Wall Street Looks to Notch More Gains. U.S. stock-index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of a key economic report that investors hope will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are proving effective.
srnnews.com

Emerson Electric profit jumps 47% on strength in automation unit

(Reuters) – U.S. equipment maker Emerson Electric Co on Tuesday posted a near 47% jump in third-quarter profit, benefiting from stronger performance at its automation unit as companies revamp their assembly lines to offset a shortage of factory workers. The St. Louis, Missouri-based company, which began selling fans and...
srnnews.com

Apple supplier Foxconn’s Q2 profit up nearly 12%

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported on Wednesday an 11.7% rise in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations, beating market estimates. The Taiwanese company, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the April-June quarter rose to T$33.25 billion from T$29.78 billion a year earlier.
PC Gamer

Nvidia CEO reportedly hands staff a raise despite lackluster quarter for company

The company will instead "find and eliminate all waste of time, processes and materials and improve upon them." In what is claimed to be a leaked company-wide email, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reassured employees that despite "significantly lower than expected" second-quarter earnings, there would be no layoffs at the company in the immediate future. The CEO instead promised employees a raise to help against global inflation.
ETF Focus

Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)

When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
srnnews.com

NZ’s a2 Milk says FDA deferred request to supply baby formula, shares slide

(Reuters) -A2 Milk Company Ltd said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had deferred the dairy producer’s request to import infant milk formula products into the United States, sending its shares down over 9%. Earlier this month, a2 dismissed a report suggesting that it was close to...
srnnews.com

AppLovin offers to buy Unity Software

(Reuters) – AppLovin Corp on Tuesday made an offer to buy Unity Software Inc in a $17.54 billion all-stock deal. The enterprise value of the deal is $20 billion. Applovin will offer $58.85 for each Unity share, the companies said. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb...
US News and World Report

Palantir Cuts Revenue Forecast, Says Govt Contracts Timing 'Uncertain'

(Reuters) -Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise quarterly loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15%. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some government contracts remained uncertain, Chief Executive...
srnnews.com

SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp is planning to cut headcount at its flagship Vision Fund investing arm, CEO Masayoshi Son said on Monday, after a crash in the value of its portfolio pushed his conglomerate to a record quarterly net loss. Vision Fund, which upended the world of...
srnnews.com

U.S. productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter

(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output...
Reuters

SoftBank to gain $34 billion from cutting Alibaba stake

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Wednesday it would book a gain of $34.1 billion by cutting its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK), as the investment behemoth looks to shore up its cash reserve to weather the market downturn.
