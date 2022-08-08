Read full article on original website
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Friday added several countries to its "unfriendly" list for supposedly committing "acts against" Moscow's diplomatic and consular missions and being hostile to Russian companies and citizens. The "unfriendly" list was created in March after Russia began its war with Ukraine, and the...
Ukrainian official says Russians should 'learn how to swim' after Ukraine knocks out key river bridge with US-made rockets
A Ukrainian official said Russian troops should "learn how to swim" after striking a key bridge. The Antonivskyi Bridge was hit by artillery from US-made HIMARS on Tuesday, according to reports. Ukrainian troops have made advances toward the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson. A top Ukrainian official suggested Russian troops...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Ukraine says comments from Russian embassy Twitter account shows Russia ‘is a state sponsor of terrorism’
Putin 'to get new palace' as he grabs prime territory on 'the Black Sea's best beach' in Georgia after enemies exposed his '£1billion mansion'
Vladimir Putin may be about to get another seafront pleasure palace as the Kremlin reportedly tries to take hold of a huge parcel of land in Georgia. Aslan Bzhania, de-facto leader of the breakaway Abkhazia region on the Black Sea, says he has been ordered to hand over a 'beachside paradise' near the resort city of Pitsunda by Putin himself.
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
U.S. Says Half the Troops Russia Sent to Ukraine Are Dead or Injured
The U.S. has estimated that 75,000 Russian troops—half the number Vladimir Putin sent to wage war in Ukraine—have died or been killed, The New York Times reports. The Biden administration has been sharing that figure in secret briefings, the newspaper said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided a similar estimate in a speech this week. Both Russia and Ukraine have kept casualty numbers under wraps as the war has dragged on for months. Morale among under-equipped Russian troops is widely reported to be flagging.
Ukraine reclaims 46 settlements as Putin's troops are forced to give up territory throughout Kherson region amid Kyiv's counter-offensive
Ukraine has recaptured dozens of southern settlements from Russia as Kyiv's forces lay the groundwork for a major counter-attack against Kherson city. Dmytro Butriy, head of the Kherson region, said Kyiv's men have liberated 46 occupied settlements within the last 24 hours, mostly in the north. But at least some...
Watch: Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Destroy Russian Armored Vehicles
A Ukrainian brigade reportedly destroyed several Russian armored vehicles in Kharkiv Oblast, as images from Ukrainian military officials purport to show.
Putin commits Russia to 'vigorously' defend waters around islands claimed by Japan
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a doctrine on Sunday committing the Russian Navy to "vigorously" defend the waters around the Kuril Islands, which are claimed by Japan.
Anti-Radiation Missiles Sent To Ukraine, U.S. Confirms
An AGM-88 High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM). USAF / SSGT. SCOTT STEWARTThe defense official didn't say what missiles specifically, but this follows reports of AGM-88s being fired at Russian radars in Ukraine.
Ukraine Preparing to Target Russia's Black Sea Fleet With Western Weapons
"We have a permanent threat from the Russian Black Sea fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said.
Russia-Ukraine war: Turkey announces deal with Ukraine, Russia and UN aimed at resuming grain exports– live
Turkey to monitor grain exports and establish coordination centre; Zelenskiy says ‘several hundred thousand children’ taken to Russia against their will
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Russia tells Turkey it has "nothing to do" with strike on Ukraine's Odesa port - Turkish minister
ANKARA, July 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's defence minister said on Saturday Russian officials had told Ankara that Moscow had "nothing to do" with strikes on Ukraine's Odesa port. "In our contact with Russia, the Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack, and that they were examining the issue very closely and in detail," Defence Minister Hulusai Akar said in a statement.
Generals see unholy nuclear trinity in Russia, China, and North Korea
Retired Air Force Gens. Howard Thompson and Dan Leaf see a nuclear blackmail “trinity” in Russia, China, and North Korea that places the U.S. in an untenable situation that could create significant security risks.
Turkey Building Drone Factory in Ukraine to Fight Putin's Forces—Ambassador
Diplomat Vasyl Bodnar said that Baykar—the company which builds the Bayraktar TB2 drones—has already bought a plot of land in Ukraine.
International Business Times
Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ, Sevastopol Governor Says
Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol early on Sunday, the Crimean port city's governor said, while Ukraine reported heavy Russian attacks against two southern cities. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was quoted by Russian media as saying five members of staff were wounded in...
Videos Show Explosions Rocking Russian Military Airfield in Crimea
Two Russian officials have confirmed that an incident involving massive explosions has taken place however they did not indicate what was the cause.
Senior FSB commander becomes latest Russian colonel to die in Ukraine as furious Putin 'sacks SIX generals' over poor performance
A senior FSB commander has become the latest Russian colonel to be killed in Ukraine, amid reports Vladimir Putin has sacked six generals over poor performance. Lieutenant-Colonel Nikolay Gorban, 36, led elite Spetsnaz special forces troops into battle was was killed 'somewhere in Ukraine on August 2', local media has reported.
International Business Times
Ukraine Bombs Russian Forces In The South, Missiles Hit Near Kyiv
Ukraine stepped up its counter-attacks against Russian forces in the south while Moscow bombed Kyiv's outskirts for the first time in weeks as Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two dragged on with no end in sight. Fifteen people were injured when missiles hit military installations in Vyshhorod district on...
