ESPN
Serena Williams survives opening-round challenge in first singles win in over a year
In the end, there was no smile when the nearly two-hour match was over. Just a look of relief, with arms raised triumphantly. It had been 14 months since Serena Williams had recorded a singles win. But with the support of the crowd in her first-round match at the Canadian Open on Monday, the 40-year-old returned to the win column with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz that was a much tougher battle than the score might indicate.
NBC Sports
How does Serena Williams compare to other tennis greats?
One of the most storied careers in tennis history is about to come to a close. Serena Williams wrote in an editorial for Vogue’s September issue that she will retire sometime after the U.S. Open. The Grand Slam event will get started in New York at the end of August and is the site of some of her most iconic moments.
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
NBC Sports
Naomi Osaka exits opening match at Toronto with back injury
TORONTO — Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match at the National Bank Open due to a back injury. Osaka was trailing Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (4), 3-0 when she withdrew from the match. Entering the tournament, Osaka had been eliminated from her last three competitions in the...
ESPN
'Emotional,' motivated Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought, tops Yoshihito Nishioka at Citi Open
WASHINGTON -- As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Then, catching himself, the Wimbledon...
Serena Williams says she’s walking away from tennis after U.S. Open
All-time tennis great Serena Williams on Tuesday said she's walking away from the sport after the U.S. Open, writing that she's in the midst of a "transition" from the court. In an essay posted by Vogue, Williams said she has "never liked the word retirement" and that it "doesn’t feel like a modern word to me."
BBC
Serena Williams: 'Almost the end of an era' with American icon set to retire
It is almost the end of an era. Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a sporting icon, is set to retire. It is difficult to imagine tennis without the American legend, who has won all there is to win during her 27-year career.
Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Samsonova takes women's title
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Then,...
Taylor Fritz: ‘The stuff Kyrgios does, it turns on people who aren’t fans’
USA’s top-ranked men’s player reflects on his goals, the future of the sport, and Wimbledon’s ban on Russian players
FOX Sports
Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round
MONTREAL (AP) — Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open on Tuesday, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week's Citi Open...
BBC
Serena Williams 'the reason I play tennis', says Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu react to Serena Williams' imminent retirement, with 18-year-old Gauff saying the 23-time Grand Slam champion is the reason she picked up a tennis racquet. WATCH: I'm getting closer to the light - Williams.
FOX Sports
Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more
Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
Three-time champ Andy Murray bundled out in Montreal as Cameron Norrie wins
Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed.Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.Sir Andy...
Tennis-Serena retirement heralds sunset of sport's golden era
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Serena Williams' decision to bow out has left tennis staring at the beginning of the end of the sport's golden era, a dreaded but inevitable prospect that has long been on the horizon.
