Washington, DC

ESPN

Serena Williams survives opening-round challenge in first singles win in over a year

In the end, there was no smile when the nearly two-hour match was over. Just a look of relief, with arms raised triumphantly. It had been 14 months since Serena Williams had recorded a singles win. But with the support of the crowd in her first-round match at the Canadian Open on Monday, the 40-year-old returned to the win column with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz that was a much tougher battle than the score might indicate.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

How does Serena Williams compare to other tennis greats?

One of the most storied careers in tennis history is about to come to a close. Serena Williams wrote in an editorial for Vogue’s September issue that she will retire sometime after the U.S. Open. The Grand Slam event will get started in New York at the end of August and is the site of some of her most iconic moments.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Naomi Osaka exits opening match at Toronto with back injury

TORONTO — Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match at the National Bank Open due to a back injury. Osaka was trailing Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (4), 3-0 when she withdrew from the match. Entering the tournament, Osaka had been eliminated from her last three competitions in the...
SPORTS
NBC News

Serena Williams says she’s walking away from tennis after U.S. Open

All-time tennis great Serena Williams on Tuesday said she's walking away from the sport after the U.S. Open, writing that she's in the midst of a "transition" from the court. In an essay posted by Vogue, Williams said she has "never liked the word retirement" and that it "doesn’t feel like a modern word to me."
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round

MONTREAL (AP) — Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open on Tuesday, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week's Citi Open...
TENNIS
BBC

Serena Williams 'the reason I play tennis', says Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu react to Serena Williams' imminent retirement, with 18-year-old Gauff saying the 23-time Grand Slam champion is the reason she picked up a tennis racquet. WATCH: I'm getting closer to the light - Williams.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more

Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Three-time champ Andy Murray bundled out in Montreal as Cameron Norrie wins

Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed.Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.Sir Andy...
SPORTS

