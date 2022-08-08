ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Afghan man charged in killings of Muslims in New Mexico

The ambush killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shook the community but inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of a local Muslim man originally from Afghanistan who knew the victims, authorities said.Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested on Monday after a traffic stop more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away from his home in Albuquerque. He was charged with killing two victims and was identified as the prime suspect in the other two slayings, authorities announced Tuesday.The Muslim community is breathing “an incredible sigh of relief,” said Ahmad Assed, president of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Española, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Washington State
City
Espanola, NM
TheDailyBeast

Inside the FBI’s Decades-Long Hunt To Find Dad Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters

It did not take long for authorities to suspect Yaser Said was involved in the murder of his two teenage daughters, whose bullet-ridden bodies were found inside an orange Jet Taxi cab on New Year’s Day in 2008.Said, who was the last person to be seen with 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina, was nowhere near the taxi when it was found outside a Dallas-area hotel—despite a 911 call placed by one of the daughters insisting he “shot” them. When officials finally arrived at the Said house, authorities were surprised to learn that the father-of-three had vanished into thin air. The...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Gorman
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#Muslims#Islamic#Pakistani#Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
insideedition.com

2 Decomposing Bodies Found by Alabama Authorities Have Been Identified

Two decomposing bodies discovered by Alabama authorities have been identified, according to NBC News. After chewing through her restraints, a 12-year-old kidnapped girl ultimately led Alabama police to her kidnapper's mobile home, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, according to police. The two bodies have been identified as the girl’s...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy