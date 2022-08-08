ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rutherford Source

WEATHER 8-10-11,2022: Storms Return, Flooding Possible

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-110800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 257 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to localized flooding. In addition, a few storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Area rain & thunderstorms, locally heavy at times(8.10.22)

This Afternoon: Warm & Humid, Area Rain & Storms, Locally. Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Rain & Storms|Low: 71| SW-5 Rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread this afternoon. While most storms will remain below severe limits, a severe thunderstorm warning or two can't be ruled out. Where it rains, some may have locally heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding, especially in flood-prone areas. The extra clouds will keep highs in the 80s today after hitting 93° in Nashville yesterday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
OHIO STATE
Rutherford Source

Grit + Grain Boutique Opens in Smyrna

In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.
SMYRNA, TN
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
styleblueprint.com

Nashville's Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: August 8, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Greenbrier PD: Scheduled Road Closure For Kelly Willis Rd

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Greenbrier Police Dept would like to advise the community that the Kinder-Morgan Pipeline crew will be working on the pipeline that runs through the city. Starting, WEDNESDAY, August 10th to August 24th, a section of Kelly Willis Road will be shut down...
GREENBRIER, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Melissa Dawn Adcock

Melissa Dawn Adcock, age 52 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born May 6, 1970, in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Melissa worked as a waitress since the age of 18. She was known for her love for her family,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Motorious

Kentucky Car Collection Survives Flooding

Finally, a good story coming out from this awful tragedy!. The recent flooding in Kentucky has been horrific, particularly with the loss of life. While the loss of vehicles, even collectable models, doesn’t even begin to compare to deaths, we want to bring a story of hope after we ran across a local story of how a car collector’s house was damaged in the flooding but his car collection survived.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Contemporary House with Impeccable Details in Nashville Hits The Market for $3.75 M

The House in Nashville boasts three levels of living with a Savaria elevator for all floors, now available for sale. This home located at 4024 General Bate Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,269 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin Krueger – Compass – (Phone: 615.509.7166) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

