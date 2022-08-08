Running back Breece Hall has displayed "the most juice" of any of the New York Jets' running backs according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. An early second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hall has already established himself as the frontrunner for carries in the Jets' offense this season. While 2021 fourth-rounder Michael Carter (who himself had a nice rookie season) is expected to mix in for touches behind him, at 5'11" and 217lbs, Hall adds a blend of size and speed to the offense that Carter and the rest of the squad do not.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO