See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
Giants assistant coach gets involved in training camp fight
Training camp fights are common, especially when it gets to the second week of practicing against the same players over and over again. But they don’t typically involve an assistant coach. That happened Monday at Giants camp, according to multiple reports. Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com had a blow-by-blow account...
Video Emerges From 'Huge' Fight At NFL Practice Monday
There was another big fight at NFL training camp today. But this one was a little bit more heated and with a lot more bodies piling up than some others. During today's practice at New York Giants training camp, two players fell on top of one another during a scrimmage, causing a dogpile. From there, a massive shoving match began.
Giants practice disrupted by a string of fights
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With the New York Giants ramping up practices in the middle of a heat advisory days before their first preseason game, it was only a matter of time before tempers erupted. In a span a four plays Monday, running back Saquon Barkley plowed over...
Giants OL coach ‘remorseful’ for pushing player in brawl
New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson expressed regret Tuesday for pushing linebacker Cam Brown during a brawl at practice Monday. According to reports from Giants camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Johnson entered a fracas at Monday's practice to push Brown off center Jon Feliciano as he tried to drag Feliciano out of a melee. It triggered Feliciano into throwing a punch toward Brown.
Look: Adrian Peterson Reacts To Oklahoma's Shocking Resignation
