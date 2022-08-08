ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

SFGate

Middle School Football Player Dies After Athletic Event Friday

A middle-schooler and youth football player died after he took part in an athletic event at Clayton Valley Charter High School on Friday. Emergency responders were called to the school at 7:24 p.m. and transported Braden Fahey to a hospital. Braden died Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page started Monday...
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Toys R Us to Make a Comeback in the Bay Area

Toys R Us is making a comeback, but this time with a little help of a major department store. After closing all stores in 2018 due to financial troubles, Toys R Us will soon be inside Macy's stores across the country, including the Bay Area. Some locations have already opened...
RETAIL
Berkeley, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS News

San Jose heavyweights headline Bottom of the Hill barbecue

SAN FRANCISCO -- Laying down their hard-swinging style of blues-tinged heavy rock for the past dozen years, San Jose-based quartet ZED headlines this Sunday afternoon barbecue at the Bottom of the Hill. Core players Pete Sattari (guitar/vocals) and Mark Aceves (bass) have been making music together since the late '90s....
SAN JOSE, CA
thefreshtoast.com

5 Great US Road Trips For Weed Lovers

Getting on a plane right now isn’t an option for many. And with gas prices coming down, it might be a better idea to hit the road instead. Here are some weed-friendly destination ideas. Road trips are back in fashion in a big way. The pandemic catapulted them back...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?

Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
Secret SF

New 5.4-Acre Waterfront Park Breaks Ground In Front Of Chase Center

There’s a new waterfront park in the works in San Francisco! Bayfront Park in Mission Bay just broke ground last week on the waterfront in front of Chase Center. The park’s design features open lawns and plazas ideal for sightseeing and community gatherings, and provides a thoroughfare between adjacent green spaces like Agua Vista Park and Mariposa Bayfront Park. Reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge has been appropriated to create shade structures and other elements. The $19.1M park is a highly-anticipated component of the Mission Bay South Redevelopment Plan, which dates back to 1998. The neighborhood has added thousands of housing units and retail spaces since then, not to mention the newly-opened Chase Center in 2019. Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and the Golden State Warriors attended Bayfront Park’s groundbreaking on August 3.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area

Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
MILL VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area real estate sees market shift

The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
OAKLAND, CA
Secret SF

This SF Shop Is Where Your Favorite Chef Got Their Favorite Knife

Bernal Cutlery, a knife shop in San Francisco’s Mission District, feels more like a community center than a traditional store. It’s where chefs and sous chefs might bump into their line cooks. A place where kitchen newbies and seasoned professionals can both find the perfect tool for their needs. Whether you work in a kitchen or just binged episodes of The Bear or Chefs Table, you’ll be right at home here. Saucing spoons, culinary tweezers, fermentation crocks, and handcrafted knives cover every surface. It’s a place that can confidently sell you a $600 carbon steel chef’s knife but can also...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

247Sports

