According to ESPN, Kareem Hunt of the Browns has officially requested a trade out of Cleveland. Should the Falcons be interested in acquiring the controversial running back?. Hunt is entering the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed with the team a couple of offseasons ago. He was considered one of the premier up-and-coming running backs in the league, even leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017, when he totaled 1,327 yards. However, he was released a year later after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman. He subsequently signed with the Browns in 2019 but was suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the personal conduct policy.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO