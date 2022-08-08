ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year

The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt

It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
NFL Fans React To Nick Chubb’s Comments On Kareem Hunt

Approximately 24 hours ago, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb appeared on the NFL Network and provided a sincere answer to a question about the Kareem Hunt situation. In essence, he wants Hunt to stick around for the long term. Chubb is usually pretty quiet and measured with his words...
Cheap shot? Jimbo Fisher responds to anonymous coach’s “8-4 program” jab

Athlon Sports recently released their annual college football preview magazine, which you can purchase here, chock-full of extensive football-based content in preparation for the 2022 season. One of the more intriguing sections in the magazine this year is the “anonymous coach takes’ on various college football programs, with a major focus on the king of all conferences, the SEC. The Aggies, whose head coach Jimbo Fisher has been on an interesting trajectory since early May after his verbal scuffle with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, received one of the more scathing comments in regards to his handling of the Texas A&M...
Five Aggies named to PFF College’s Preseason All-America Team

We are now officially only 24 days away until Texas A&M kicks off the 2022 football season on September 3rd against Sam Houston State and after months of various media outlets releasing their preseason All-American teams, PFF (Pro Football Focus) College has finally released their own list, which includes five familiar Texas A&M players. 🇺🇸 @PFF_College 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 • @Antonio_johns0n | 1st Team (SAF)• @Nikc_95 | 2nd Team (P)• @ffvmousvon_ | 3rd Team (RB)• @d_robinson78 | HM (OL)• @ainias_smith | HM (PR)#GigEm pic.twitter.com/z2U4nV3O5m — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 8, 2022 Junior star Defensive back Antonio Johnson headlines the list for the Aggies, named...
Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade, should Falcons be interested?

According to ESPN, Kareem Hunt of the Browns has officially requested a trade out of Cleveland. Should the Falcons be interested in acquiring the controversial running back?. Hunt is entering the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed with the team a couple of offseasons ago. He was considered one of the premier up-and-coming running backs in the league, even leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017, when he totaled 1,327 yards. However, he was released a year later after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman. He subsequently signed with the Browns in 2019 but was suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the personal conduct policy.
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/9/22)

It is Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for Friday’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nick Chubb‘s interview on NFL Network on Monday headlines the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Chubb Addresses Hunt Contract Situation. Chubb usually is pretty...
