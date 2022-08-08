ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

House collapses amid fire and explosion in Croydon

 2 days ago
A house has collapsed amid a fire and explosion in Croydon.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath shortly after 7am on Monday.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause of the fire and explosion is not known.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to the scene where a terraced house has collapsed.

LFB said it had taken 13 calls to the incident since 7.08am.

Fire crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers are at the scene.

A statement on Twitter said: “Officers are at the scene in Galpin’s Road as part of the emergency services response to this incident. Please follow @LondonFire for updates.”

London Ambulance Service said it is also responding to the incident.

Related
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door

Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croydon#West Norwood#Woodside#Fire Stations#London Ambulance Service#Accident#House#London Fire Brigade#Lfb
BBC

Feltham: Homes evacuated as crews tackle west London blaze

About 60 people have been evacuated from their homes as fire crews tackled a blaze in west London. Emergency services were called to Hereford Road in Feltham where trees, undergrowth and decking were alight at the rear of properties. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said crews had managed to stop flames...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads

A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Chelmsford fire ripping through 15 gardens caused by chimenea

A fire which forced 40 people to be evacuated from their homes as flames spread through several gardens, was caused accidentally by a chimenea, a fire investigation has concluded. Firefighters were called to the garden fires in Greenwood Close in Chelmsford, Essex, on Saturday night. Seven people were treated by...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach

A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Neighbours tell of sickening smell of gas in days before fatal explosion

Residents of a road where an explosion killed a child have described sensing a “time bomb” in the days beforehand due to the headache-inducing stench of gas in their homes.A girl, believed to be aged four, has died and three others were injured after a terrace house collapsed following the blast on Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, south London, just after 7am on Monday.Several residents have told the PA news agency they could smell gas for “at least two weeks” prior, with many experiencing headaches, dizziness and difficulty breathing.Two people said their neighbours had called gas engineers several days before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police appeal after wilful fire raising in Dalmuir

Police are appealing for information following a fire at a former care home in West Dunbartonshire. Homes were evacuated as firefighters tackled the blaze in Dalmuir on Saturday night but no-one was hurt in the incident. Police Scotland are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch. Emergency...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Woolwich Common: Firefighters tackle grass fire

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were sent to tackling a grass fire in south-east London. About two hectares of shrubland are ablaze on Woolwich Common. London Fire Brigade (LFB) received 48 calls about the flames. Crews from Plumstead, Eltham, Lee Green and other surrounding stations were called to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Spalding fire: Man dies in house blaze as passerby who tried to help suffers burn injuries

A man in his 50s died in a house fire in Lincolnshire which also injured a passerby trying to help. The victim’s body was found after officers were called to reports of an explosion in the early hours of Sunday on Farrow Road, Spalding. Lincolnshire police said the property in Farrow Road suffered “100 per cent damage”. A second man is receiving treatment after he suffered burns while trying to help as he passed by the fire. The man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public.Police...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Burst water main leaves street in north London flooded

Roads in north London were closed on Monday, 8 August, after a water main burst causing flooding.This video, taken by staff at The Tollington Arms, shows a car driving through flood water on the intersection of Tollington Road and Hornsey Road in Islington.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters were called to the incident."There are multiple road closures in place whilst crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area. Firefighters are using flood barriers to divert water," LFB said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Girl, 11, drowns after ‘getting into difficulty’ at water park near WindsorTaron Egerton ‘felt very, very famous’ when Britney Spears posted about meeting himTony Hawk turns up to London pub to perform with Tony Hawk cover band
U.K.
BBC

Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police

New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in north London park

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in a north London park, police said. The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing in Highbury Fields shortly before 9pm on Thursday, 4 August. Officers attended with paramedics where he received treatment before being taken to the hospital where he later died. A crime scene has been put in place while investigations begin, police said. No arrests have been made yet, the Metropolitan Police added but enquiries are ongoing to inform the boy’s family.The cordon surrounding Highbury Fields, in north London, which covers the whole park, will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
