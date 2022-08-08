WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was recently approached about competing against Mike Tyson in a bare-knuckle fight, as "The All Mighty" confirmed in a recent interview with Fightful. Lashley's fighting background is primarily in wrestling, as he won the NAIA National Wrestling Championship in the 177 lb class three times from 1996-98. His eventual transition to MMA saw him build up a 15-2 record, including a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator. And while Tyson's boxing career initially ended in 2005, he stepped back in the ring for an exhibition fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO