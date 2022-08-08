ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
ComicBook

Current WWE Champion Approached to Fight Mike Tyson

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was recently approached about competing against Mike Tyson in a bare-knuckle fight, as "The All Mighty" confirmed in a recent interview with Fightful. Lashley's fighting background is primarily in wrestling, as he won the NAIA National Wrestling Championship in the 177 lb class three times from 1996-98. His eventual transition to MMA saw him build up a 15-2 record, including a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator. And while Tyson's boxing career initially ended in 2005, he stepped back in the ring for an exhibition fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.
Yardbarker

Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins added to WWE Raw

After defeating Montez Ford last week, Seth Rollins is set to go one-on-one with the other half of The Street Profits. WWE has announced that Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins will take place on tonight's episode of Raw. The show is being held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. WWE.com...
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Free agent Cris Cyborg finalizing contract for boxing debut, has had no talks with PFL

Cris “Cyborg” Justino looks to be departing the cage for the ring in her next venture. In 2022, the Curitiba, Brazil native proudly wears her label of “grand slam” MMA champion, having won titles in every major organization she’s fought for. While notorious for her MMA career, Cyborg has also sought out challenges in other variations of combat sports such as grappling and Muay Thai, most recently in the early 2010s.
mmanews.com

Demetrious Johnson Has Three Superfights In Mind

Demetrious Johnson will get his second shot at the ONE Championship bantamweight title against Adriano Moraes this August on ONE On Prime Video 1 but remains open to the prospect of super-fights. While Demetrious Johnson has almost every UFC record imaginable at flyweight under his belt, his short time in...
MMAmania.com

UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz

Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, more

Charles Oliveira may not officially be the lightweight champion, but he’s still getting top billing for UFC 280. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and an official poster for the event was released on Tuesday, with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and the marquee bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also being featured on the poster.
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Says Logan Paul Could Be WWE Champion Material

Logan Paul made his in-ring debut with WWE earlier this year when he teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania. Paul then followed up with a singles match against The Miz at SummerSlam last month and he’s been receiving praise for his in-ring work.
