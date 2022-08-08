Read full article on original website
Lamborghini teases new Urus variant at Pikes Peak
Lamborghini on Monday posted a teaser video of a camouflaged Urus taking on Pikes Peak. The short clip was posted to Instagram along with the tag, “Performance reaches a new dimension. Stay tuned!”. Lamborghini is known to be planning two Urus variants for launch in 2022. One is expected...
topgear.com
There’s a new Lamborghini Urus coming, and it is already a Pikes Peak record holder
Lambo snatches the production SUV Pikes Peak record from the Bentley Bentayga. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Lamborghini has set a new Pikes Peak record for production SUVs, taking a camouflaged “yet-to-be-revealed new Urus model” up...
Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Revived, New Toyota Overtrail Off-Roader, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crazy Aeros: Cold Start
The alarms have rung, and the coffee's percolating, so it's time to start your day off the right way with Cold Start, your one-stop recap of the most important news from the last day. It was a slow Monday for most, with highlights coming from Ford's aid of Kentucky flood victims and 7,500 new jobs from the newest automaker to hit America, VinFast. We found out that driving on a race track is healthier for you than hitting the gym, too.
Mercedes-AMG One Technical Video Shows Just How Complicated The Hypercar Really Is
Nearly seven years since the concept was revealed, the Mercedes-AMG One finally made its debut in production form in late May. A forbidden fruit in the United States because regulations would hamper performance, the F1-engined hypercar was delayed a few times since the engineers had a hard time meeting emissions regulations. The fact an F1 engine idles at 5,000 rpm certainly didn't help, and bringing it down to 1,200 rpm posed quite a challenge.
Pagani Zonda S Roadster Plays Sweet V12 Tune On Track
Plus a special appearance of other hypercars, including one Apollo IE. If only one car defines what Pagani is, it should be the Zonda. As the firstborn of the Italian hypercar maker, the Zonda carries what the brand was originally about more than two decades ago – speed, power, rarity, and a whole lot of unique styling.
motor1.com
Mercedes-AMG One production starts in UK, assembly is done by hand
Five years have passed since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the Project One concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show and now production of the F1-engined hypercar has started. The fastest road car ever to carry the three-pointed star was delayed due to development hurdles with making the turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 petrol engine meet emissions and noise regulations. It's all in the past now as the first of 275 cars is currently being assembled.
