Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman
Maybe the injury scare to star tackle Mekhi Becton prompted it, but whatever their motivations, the New York Jets are bringing in offensive line reinforcements. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal. Benenoch spent the 2021 season split between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.
ESPN
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels ends speculation over potential Josh Jacobs trade
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels put an end to speculation Monday that former Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs was being showcased for a possible trade by playing so many snaps in the team's preseason opener. "We have a lot of confidence in J.J.," McDaniels...
Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
Las Vegas Raiders Zamir White Talks Training Camp Progression
The Las Vegas Raiders stole Zamir White in the NFL Draft, and the rookie from the University of Georgia is already paying off.
Raiders TE Darren Waller missed practice again on Monday
Darren Waller is one of the most important players on the roster for the Raiders. His presence in the middle of the field will cause massive mismatches for the entire offense for Las Vegas. There isn’t a player in the NFL that can stop him one on one. However,...
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Potential options for Bengals holdout Jessie Bates, including sitting out the 2022 season
And then there was one. Bengals safety Jessie Bates became the only NFL player skipping training camp when Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. signed his $16.662 million franchise player tender last week. The Bengals and Bates were unable to reach an agreement before the July 15 deadline for franchise...
Joe Burrow, Bengals get key update on La’el Collins ahead of preseason opener
The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to defend their AFC title behind Joe Burrow and a revamped offensive line. Thanks to La’el Collins returning to practice, the whole unit is finally going to practice together before the new season rolls around. Collins has been on the Active/Non-Football Injury list since July 23 due to a back […] The post Joe Burrow, Bengals get key update on La’el Collins ahead of preseason opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs Speculation Crushed By NFL Insider
Following last week’s preseason opener between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, you suddenly had hearsay regarding running back Josh Jacobs. Well, NFL insider Ian Rapoport put all of that to rest, for now. To the surprise of many, Jacobs saw action in the Hall of Fame game...
Josh McDaniels Reveals If Raiders Will Trade Josh Jacobs
Rumors began to swirl after the Raiders started running back Josh Jacobs and fed him the ball in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. The team declined to pick up Jacobs' fifth-year option, sparking speculation that Las Vegas was trying to showcase the former Pro Bowl back to potential trade partners.
