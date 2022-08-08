ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman

Maybe the injury scare to star tackle Mekhi Becton prompted it, but whatever their motivations, the New York Jets are bringing in offensive line reinforcements. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal. Benenoch spent the 2021 season split between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
TAMPA, FL
Oklahoma State
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow, Bengals get key update on La’el Collins ahead of preseason opener

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to defend their AFC title behind Joe Burrow and a revamped offensive line. Thanks to La’el Collins returning to practice, the whole unit is finally going to practice together before the new season rolls around. Collins has been on the Active/Non-Football Injury list since July 23 due to a back […] The post Joe Burrow, Bengals get key update on La’el Collins ahead of preseason opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ian Rapoport
Yardbarker

Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs Speculation Crushed By NFL Insider

Following last week’s preseason opener between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, you suddenly had hearsay regarding running back Josh Jacobs. Well, NFL insider Ian Rapoport put all of that to rest, for now. To the surprise of many, Jacobs saw action in the Hall of Fame game...
NFL
The Spun

Josh McDaniels Reveals If Raiders Will Trade Josh Jacobs

Rumors began to swirl after the Raiders started running back Josh Jacobs and fed him the ball in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. The team declined to pick up Jacobs' fifth-year option, sparking speculation that Las Vegas was trying to showcase the former Pro Bowl back to potential trade partners.
LAS VEGAS, NV
