SFGate
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
..THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM PDT... The affected areas were... Coastal waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm... Waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm... The thunderstorm has weakened but gusty winds...
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central. Imperial County through 600 PM PDT... At 512 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Mt. Signal, or near El Centro, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/10 Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, not as hot and less humid. Expect highs in the 80s. There's a chance of showers tonight, but mainly overnight, with perhaps some downpours S&E around daybreak. As for tomorrow, any morning showers/downpours will push offshore and give way to mainly dry conditions the remainder of the day. Expect highs in the 80s again.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low 80s. This weekend will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs around 80.
