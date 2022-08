URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT. * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to 104 expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland. Empire. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses...

