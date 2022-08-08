ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

mendofever.com

Redwood Empire Fair Showcases Artists, Gardeners, and Craftspeople

The following is a press release issued by the Redwood Empire Fire:. It’s been two years since the last Ukiah Summer Fair, and this year, the staff who manage, judge and create the displays in the Redwood Empire Fair buildings are feeling mixed emotions: gratitude that the Fair has returned after the Covid-related hiatus, sadness that some “regular” participants have fallen away, and concerned that more young people aren’t participating in one of the most time-honored traditions of regional fairs: the hundreds of competitive categories where kids and adults can show off their skills, receive public recognition and even collect cash prizes.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

It’s a donkey baby boom at Mendocino County sanctuary

When Ron King opened a donkey sanctuary in Mendocino County, he had no idea he’d be running a maternity ward and working on a reality television show about rescued donkeys. In the past year, King and his small crew at the rescue and rehome non-profit, Oscar’s Place, have delivered 14 foals with three more coming soon.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport Planning Commission to discuss warehouse and housing projects

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission is set to consider projects this week that include a new warehouse and a housing project that features both apartments and houses near Westside Park. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the council chambers at Lakeport...
mendofever.com

‘If There is a Lack of Fiscal Leadership at the County Level, It Lies With the Board Itself’—Former CEO Angelo on Mendo’s Budget Showdown

Mendocino County’s former chief executive on Tuesday denounced statements from the current Board of Supervisors about the county’s financial health. Carmel Angelo restated past contentions that county reserves totaled $20 million when she retired earlier this year, and that the board was fully briefed on the county’s state of finances going into a jail construction project and labor negotiations with county employees.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Shelter in Place Issued]Music Video Filming in Willits Turns Into a Shootout

On-going scanner traffic indicates chaotic circumstances are playing out this evening. The dispatcher is reporting that a group of men on Willits’s Trembly Court was taking part in the filming of a music video when some sort of incident occurred forcing them to quickly flee in a vehicle as two cars pursued and shot at them.
mendofever.com

Trailer Fire on Ukiah’s Talmage Boulevard Deemed Suspicious and Human-Caused

In the pre-dawn darkness of yesterday morning, Ukiah Valley Fire Authority responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Talmage Boulevard. Upon arrival around 4:30 a.m., they found a commercial trailer engulfed in flames. Firefighters knocked the flames back quickly before spreading to a nearby building. UVFA Battalion...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Woman Allegedly Provides Two False Names During Arrest

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
UKIAH, CA
Paradise Post

Boys missing with caretaker are found abandoned in Ukiah, one of them dead

A 2-year-old boy was discovered by himself Wednesday near the railroad tracks in Ukiah, and nearby the child’s younger brother was found dead, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. The two had been reported missing earlier that afternoon by a parent. The man who had reportedly been left...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Willits Shooting, Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in...
mendofever.com

Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds

Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
CLEARLAKE, CA
mendofever.com

Traffic Snarl on Highway 101 North of Willits After Single-Vehicle Collision

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information indicate Highway 101 is plugged up north of Willits near Shimmin’s Ridge after a vehicle plowed into a utility pole reportedly causing critical injuries for the driver. The accident was first reported at 10:38 a.m. when a single vehicle...

