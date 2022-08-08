Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Redwood Empire Fair Showcases Artists, Gardeners, and Craftspeople
The following is a press release issued by the Redwood Empire Fire:. It’s been two years since the last Ukiah Summer Fair, and this year, the staff who manage, judge and create the displays in the Redwood Empire Fair buildings are feeling mixed emotions: gratitude that the Fair has returned after the Covid-related hiatus, sadness that some “regular” participants have fallen away, and concerned that more young people aren’t participating in one of the most time-honored traditions of regional fairs: the hundreds of competitive categories where kids and adults can show off their skills, receive public recognition and even collect cash prizes.
Paradise Post
It’s a donkey baby boom at Mendocino County sanctuary
When Ron King opened a donkey sanctuary in Mendocino County, he had no idea he’d be running a maternity ward and working on a reality television show about rescued donkeys. In the past year, King and his small crew at the rescue and rehome non-profit, Oscar’s Place, have delivered 14 foals with three more coming soon.
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission to discuss warehouse and housing projects
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission is set to consider projects this week that include a new warehouse and a housing project that features both apartments and houses near Westside Park. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the council chambers at Lakeport...
mendofever.com
Female Wants A Ride To Santa Rosa, Male Yelling In Front Of Location – Ukiah Police Logs 08.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Officials Share Safety Reminders Ahead of Hunting Season in the Mendocino National Forest
The following is a press issued by the Mendocino National Forest:. Hunting season is fast approaching, and hunters are curious to know if their favorite hunting spots are open. At this time, all public land in the Mendocino National Forest is open to hunting, with the exception of the Sheet...
mendofever.com
‘If There is a Lack of Fiscal Leadership at the County Level, It Lies With the Board Itself’—Former CEO Angelo on Mendo’s Budget Showdown
Mendocino County’s former chief executive on Tuesday denounced statements from the current Board of Supervisors about the county’s financial health. Carmel Angelo restated past contentions that county reserves totaled $20 million when she retired earlier this year, and that the board was fully briefed on the county’s state of finances going into a jail construction project and labor negotiations with county employees.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Shelter in Place Issued]Music Video Filming in Willits Turns Into a Shootout
On-going scanner traffic indicates chaotic circumstances are playing out this evening. The dispatcher is reporting that a group of men on Willits’s Trembly Court was taking part in the filming of a music video when some sort of incident occurred forcing them to quickly flee in a vehicle as two cars pursued and shot at them.
mendofever.com
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
mendofever.com
Trailer Fire on Ukiah’s Talmage Boulevard Deemed Suspicious and Human-Caused
In the pre-dawn darkness of yesterday morning, Ukiah Valley Fire Authority responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Talmage Boulevard. Upon arrival around 4:30 a.m., they found a commercial trailer engulfed in flames. Firefighters knocked the flames back quickly before spreading to a nearby building. UVFA Battalion...
mendofever.com
Male Subject Acting Suspicious, Female Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.08.2022
mendofever.com
Mother in Critical Condition—Infant Uninjured—Lakeport Man Booked for DUI After Ukiah Fairgrounds Collision
A Lake County man finds himself behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning booked for felony driving under the influence causing bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department Lieutenant Thomas...
mendofever.com
Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Woman Allegedly Provides Two False Names During Arrest
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
Paradise Post
Boys missing with caretaker are found abandoned in Ukiah, one of them dead
A 2-year-old boy was discovered by himself Wednesday near the railroad tracks in Ukiah, and nearby the child’s younger brother was found dead, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. The two had been reported missing earlier that afternoon by a parent. The man who had reportedly been left...
mendofever.com
Willits Shooting, Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in...
mendofever.com
Subject Outside Screaming, Illegal Dumping – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.06.2022
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds
Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
Lake County News
Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Refuses to Attend Arraignment to be Charged for Murder of One-Year-Old Infant
Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, the man suspected of abandoning a toddler and an infant along a Ukiah railroad track leading to the death of a one-year-old, has been formally charged with felony murder in the second degree. Yesterday, Steele was ordered to stand in front of Mendocino County...
mendofever.com
Traffic Snarl on Highway 101 North of Willits After Single-Vehicle Collision
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information indicate Highway 101 is plugged up north of Willits near Shimmin’s Ridge after a vehicle plowed into a utility pole reportedly causing critical injuries for the driver. The accident was first reported at 10:38 a.m. when a single vehicle...
