The following is a press release issued by the Redwood Empire Fire:. It’s been two years since the last Ukiah Summer Fair, and this year, the staff who manage, judge and create the displays in the Redwood Empire Fair buildings are feeling mixed emotions: gratitude that the Fair has returned after the Covid-related hiatus, sadness that some “regular” participants have fallen away, and concerned that more young people aren’t participating in one of the most time-honored traditions of regional fairs: the hundreds of competitive categories where kids and adults can show off their skills, receive public recognition and even collect cash prizes.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO