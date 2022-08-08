Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Braves could be without Travis d’Arnaud for a while
In Saturday’s night game of a doubleheader, multiple Braves went down with injuries. Atlanta saw Max Fried , Jackson Stephens, and Travis d’Arnaud all suffer different severity of injuries, with d’Arnaud’s being the most concerning. X-rays came back negative, but reports surfaced that the veteran catcher is in a walking boot today.
Detroit Tigers fire general manager Al Avila after seven seasons
Before the 2022 season, Al Avila set his sights on snapping Detroit's 7-year playoff drought, but through 111 games, the Tigers own a 43-68 record.
theScore
Blue Jays MVP Rankings: Picking 5 Toronto standouts so far
The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the top teams in Major League Baseball this season and a number of players have helped them on their path to success. Over the next week, theScore will make the case for Blue Jays players who have the best chance to become the team's 2022 MVP. Here's a list of the top candidates this season.
Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5
BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
Yardbarker
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman named AL Player of the Week
The Gascan is getting some love. The MLB named Jays starter Kevin Gausman the AL Player of the Week — his first ever award in his career. Gausman made two appearances in the last week. One against the Tampa Bay Rays where he pitched eight scoreless innings allowing just one hit and issuing one walk while fanning 10 batters.
numberfire.com
Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates Monday night
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Ke'Bryan Hayes in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hayes will catch a breather Monday while Ben Gamel joins the lineup at designated hitter and bats fourth. Cal Mitchell will start in right field, Bligh Madris will cover first base, and Michael Chavis will take over for Hayes at third.
numberfire.com
Orioles' Ryan McKenna batting leadoff Monday
The Baltimore Orioles listed Ryan McKenna as their starter in right field for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. McKenna will cover right field and hit out of the leadoff spot Monday while Anthony Santander takes over at designated hitter, Adley Rutschman moves back behind home plate, and Robinson Chirinos takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Santiago Espinal batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Danny Jansen moves to the bench with Alejandro Kirk moving behind the plate. numberFire's models...
Yardbarker
Starling Marte Continues to Produce at High Clip For New York Mets
Going into year two of the Steve Cohen era in Queens, the Mets bolstered their team with established veterans, headlined by outfielder Starling Marte. Marte, 33, signed a four-year, $78 million deal with New York prior to the league-wide lockout in December, and has been as advertised for the Mets so far.
FOX Sports
Rays' Yandy Díaz leading wave of hitters walking more than whiffing
When it comes to plate discipline and mastering the strike zone, Juan Soto is in a league of his own. His supernatural ability to discern balls from strikes and unleash his picturesque swing at the pitches on which he can do the most damage is what makes him a generational hitter. It’s also why he can be hitting .249 and still net an enormous prospect haul in what has been called by the very GM that made the deal "one of the biggest trades in baseball history."
