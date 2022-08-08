When it comes to plate discipline and mastering the strike zone, Juan Soto is in a league of his own. His supernatural ability to discern balls from strikes and unleash his picturesque swing at the pitches on which he can do the most damage is what makes him a generational hitter. It’s also why he can be hitting .249 and still net an enormous prospect haul in what has been called by the very GM that made the deal "one of the biggest trades in baseball history."

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO