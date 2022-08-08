Read full article on original website
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Cop Blocked Ambulance, Handcuffed EMT Trying to Get Patient Into Hospital
A Rochester police officer was placed on desk duty after being involved in an altercation with an employee of Monroe Ambulance inside an emergency department. This comes after Pew Research released findings from a study that showed an all-time low in community trust in police. The incident occurred at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 11 after the officer allegedly parked his vehicle in the ambulance bay.
Teenager Attempts 22 High Peaks In 1 Week! Suffers Seizure in Adirondacks!
When I was 17 I thought I knew everything and I thought I could do anything, even things beyond my physical capabilities. When you are young, pushing our physical boundaries feels limitless at times. Like anything is possible. Even as a teenager I wouldn't have attempted to climb 22 high...
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Pigeon sentenced to prison
Former political operative Steve Pigeon was sentenced to 4 months in prison for his role in directing an illegal campaign contribution. That contribution went to then-Governor Andrew Cuomo’s campaign.
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
Teens Charged in Cover Up of Friend’s Mystery Boating Death
Five friends who lied to cops about how a freshman Texas Christian University student drowned during a 2019 boat party on Lake Travis, near Austin, now face charges related to his death. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Jack Elliott’s friends ditched their alcohol and told authorities several versions of how he went overboard—including that he did a backflip into the water and that he fell while vomiting. None of them were true. “Jack Elliott was pushed by Delaney Brennan from the front of a wakeboard boat … operated by Elle Weber under the supervision of Carson Neel,” read a...
Man, 83, dead after crashing into tow truck from previous crash: police
An 83-year-old man died in Coram Tuesday night when his car struck a parked tow truck that was there to clear the road from a previous crash.
