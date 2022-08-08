ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Cop Blocked Ambulance, Handcuffed EMT Trying to Get Patient Into Hospital

A Rochester police officer was placed on desk duty after being involved in an altercation with an employee of Monroe Ambulance inside an emergency department. This comes after Pew Research released findings from a study that showed an all-time low in community trust in police. The incident occurred at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 11 after the officer allegedly parked his vehicle in the ambulance bay.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WBEN 930AM

Pigeon sentenced to prison

Former political operative Steve Pigeon was sentenced to 4 months in prison for his role in directing an illegal campaign contribution. That contribution went to then-Governor Andrew Cuomo’s campaign.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Teens Charged in Cover Up of Friend’s Mystery Boating Death

Five friends who lied to cops about how a freshman Texas Christian University student drowned during a 2019 boat party on Lake Travis, near Austin, now face charges related to his death. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Jack Elliott’s friends ditched their alcohol and told authorities several versions of how he went overboard—including that he did a backflip into the water and that he fell while vomiting. None of them were true. “Jack Elliott was pushed by Delaney Brennan from the front of a wakeboard boat … operated by Elle Weber under the supervision of Carson Neel,” read a...
AUSTIN, TX
