2023 Jeep Gladiator Gets Eyeball-Searing High Velocity Paint Option

Among the many automotive brands existing beneath the Stellantis umbrella, few offer such a creative palette of exterior paint options as Dodge and Jeep. That goes for actual colors as well as the names used to describe them, and as of today, there's something new for the Jeep Gladiator that's sure to grab your attention.
Porsche Revisits Its Cayenne S Rally Car, Road-Legal Special Edition Model

As Porsche continues the development of the refreshed Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, the Stuttgart-based automaker takes the time to revisit the Cayenne S rally car it built for the Rally Transsyberia. One of the toughest motorsport competitions on the planet with a total length of more than 6,200 miles (10,000+ kilometers), the race that went from Berlin via Moscow, Novosibirsk, Mongolia, and Lake Baikal was the event where the all-new first-gen Cayenne proved its capabilities.
Lamborghini Urus Prototype Sets New SUV Hillclimb Record at Pikes Peak

Lamborghini is apparently fans of Kate Bush's Running Up that Hill, the '80s-era song that's roared back into vogue and is seemingly playing everywhere. A prototype for an upcoming even-higher performance variant of the Lamborghini Urus has shattered the production SUV record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb after, yes, runnin' up that famed hill.
First Drive: This Porsche 911 Restomod Seamlessly Blends Old-School Grunt With Modern Refinement

Click here to read the full article. Many Porsche restomods follow the same formula: start with a 964 or big-bumper G Series 911, then “backdate” it to look like an early 1970s 911S or 2.7 RS. Broadly speaking, that’s the approach the Paul Stephens restoration house has taken with its bespoke AutoArt cars since 2002. Now, however, the UK specialist has changed direction with a restomod that rejects nostalgia and sees the classic 911 through a contemporary lens. Meet the 993R. Based on the final evolution of the air-cooled Porsche 911 (made from 1994 through 1998), the 993R goes back to...
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme

Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday

Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera

The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
Ford Secures Solar Energy For Carbon-Free Vehicle Production

Earlier this year, Ford split itself into two distinct divisions – Blue and Model E. It’s the company’s plan for the future as it looks to emphasize electric vehicles and help reduce carbon emissions. Part of that plan includes the Blue Oval powering its operations with green energy, and Ford took a big step toward making that happen.
Audi Q9 Three-Row Large Luxury SUV For US Reportedly Coming In 2025

Staying up to date with Audi's lineup takes a full-time job as the German luxury marque has one of the most confusing portfolios in the business. It recently launched an MQB-based Q6 SUV, which is actually longer and wider than the Q7. It’s sold only in China as a fancier alternative to the Volkswagen Atlas. It carries a name that'll also be used for the PPE-based Q6 E-Tron / E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs twinned with the Porsche Macan EV.
Mustang Convertible Restomod Fuses Classic Pony Car With Modern Tech

Through its six generations, we've seen several iterations of the Ford Mustang. In its first generation alone, the Blue Oval pony car went through several changes. But if you're enamored with the original Mustang produced from 1964 to 1966, then you'll love what Ringbrothers' latest creation – a restored and modified Mustang Convertible like no other, nicknamed CAGED.
Mercedes-AMG One Technical Video Shows Just How Complicated The Hypercar Really Is

Nearly seven years since the concept was revealed, the Mercedes-AMG One finally made its debut in production form in late May. A forbidden fruit in the United States because regulations would hamper performance, the F1-engined hypercar was delayed a few times since the engineers had a hard time meeting emissions regulations. The fact an F1 engine idles at 5,000 rpm certainly didn't help, and bringing it down to 1,200 rpm posed quite a challenge.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Review: Same Old Dog, A Ton Of New Tricks

Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Efficiency | Price | FAQs. The EV revolution needs pickup trucks to truly win over the American market. In terms of sales volume and general consumer affinity, the truck is king in the US. That makes the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning the single most important new-car debut of the year.
2022 Audi A3 Review: Plastic But Playful

Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Efficiency | Price | FAQs. In an era when sedans are dying and crossovers are taking their place in the automotive food chain, Audi is still committed to its entry-level four-door. And while the spicy S3 and rally-inspired RS3 may grab all the headlines, the base-spec A3 is the vehicle that will bring many first-time Audi buyers into the fold. So it had better be good.
Rodin FZero Track Car Revealed With 1,160 HP And 224-MPH Top Speed

Is there room in the automotive spectrum for yet another hypercar? New Zealand-based Rodin Cars thinks so by developing the FZero. It's a track-only machine, but a road-going version is planned. The Batmobile-looking beast is an imposingly large single-seater stretching at 5,500 mm (216.5 in) long, 2,200 mm (86.6 in) wide, with a massive wheelbase of 3,000 mm (118.1 in). It sits impressively low to the ground at only 1,130 mm (44.4 in) tall.
