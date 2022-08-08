ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Works slashes outlook over cost-of-living fears this Christmas

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375O9y_0h8k3rWK00

Bosses at hobby retailer The Works are already worried about the impact that the runaway cost of living will have on customers this Christmas, it announced as it slashed the outlook for this year.

The company said it cannot be certain how customers will behave, with inflation expected to peak in the months leading up to the holidays.

Since the start of this year, the outlook for the market has deteriorated, bosses said on Monday.

They pointed to low consumer confidence and rising inflation.

It is not clear how long these market conditions will persist, which creates a heightened degree of uncertainty about how consumers will behave, particularly in the forthcoming Christmas shopping season

The Works

“It is not clear how long these market conditions will persist, which creates a heightened degree of uncertainty about how consumers will behave, particularly in the forthcoming Christmas shopping season, The Works’ most important trading period,” the business said.

Sales will still grow this year, but the problems mean that growth might be more meagre than first thought, it said.

Added to that, high freight costs “are showing little sign of abating in the short term”, the business said.

Its costs are also rising due to hikes in the national living wage.

“In light of this uncertainty, and reflecting its desire to maintain a more cautious approach in these market conditions, the board has materially lowered its expectations in relation to the (2023 financial year) result,” The Works said.

In the most recent quarter like-for-like sales in The Works shops rose 1.4%.

This came as the company was facing a big drop in sales from its website.

Online like-for-like sales dropped nearly 29% in the first quarter of the financial year.

However they are still 40% above pre-Covid levels.

Total sales in the first quarter were 1.3% lower than a year ago.

“Whilst store performance was resilient, online was impacted by trends affecting the industry, including channel shifting (as post-Covid shopping trends normalise) and the challenging consumer environment, which appears to be affecting online sales more than physical stores,” the company said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Cost Of Living#Consumer Confidence#Living Will#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Works
The Guardian

To pay or not to pay exorbitant energy bills

This is a terrible state of affairs (Enough is enough: this winter I will be refusing to pay my energy bills, 4 August). The people running our country had all their eggs in one basket and now we are asked to pay for their mistakes. This is reminiscent of the poll tax, where there could be consequences down the line for customers who don’t pay.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Biden Pledges Stimulus Funds to Increase Housing Supply

It's a step that could help address the affordable housing crisis. Affordable housing is a major issue that impacts people across the country. The Biden administration is aiming to address the issue by allocating stimulus dollars to the construction of homes. Housing is the typical American's greatest monthly expense. But...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Markets Insider

A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says

The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Spiraling Inflation Slowed in July, Easing Economists’ Worst Fears

Inflation slowed in July as airfares and gas prices dropped, in an encouraging cooldown of the overheating U.S. economy. In the year through July, the Consumer Price Index rose by 8.5 percent—down from the 9.1 percent that was registered in June. The reprieve in price rises was bigger than economists had hoped for, though consumers are still facing hefty increases this year. When food and fuel costs are not included, prices have climbed by 5.9 percent through July, which is the same as the previous measurement. That’s because the reduction in costs at the gas pump in July was counteracted by further rises in rent and food costs. But July did see an overall deceleration in core inflation on a monthly basis, with last month recording a rise of 0.3 percent, compared with 0.7 percent in June.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Wall Street ends flat as investors await inflation updates

Major stock indexes on Wall Street gave up early gains and ended a choppy day of trading little changed Monday. The Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq composite index each slipped 0.1% after shedding gains of 1% and 1.6%, respectively. The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.1% higher. Small-company stocks...
STOCKS
CNN

Is inflation taking a summer vacation?

New data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed that expectations of higher prices are easing. Expectations about year-ahead price increases for gas and food also fell sharply.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bellway delivers record housing revenues but cuts selling price outlook

Housebuilder Bellway has notched up record half-year housing revenues but cut its outlook for property selling prices over the year ahead.The Newcastle-based group said housing revenues rose 13% to more than £3.5 billion in the year to July 31, with housing completions were up 10.5% to another all-time high of 11,198.In its full-year update, the company said average selling prices rose 2.6% to £314,400 over the year, but revealed it now expects this to fall in the year to July 2023, to more than £300,000.Bellway said this is due to changes in the types of houses sold and location, but...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Consumer confidence rose in July to end seven-month stretch of decline: survey

Consumer confidence rose in July, possibly due to the Government’s cost-of-living payments, according to a YouGov survey.The two-point rise in the overall index from YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) brings an end to a seven month stretch of decline that began in December 2021.Much of the index’s improvement can be explained by an uptick in household finance measures, coinciding with July seeing the arrival of the first Government cost-of-living payments for low-income households.Despite the boost, the overall public mood around household finances remains downbeat – with the survey taken before the Bank of England announced...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy