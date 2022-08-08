ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WEATHER: 8-8-9,2011: Steamy, Stormy

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-080730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 219 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to minor localized flooding. In addition, a few storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to minor localized flooding each day through Wednesday. In addition, a few storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts through Wednesday.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph. Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

The post WEATHER: 8-8-9,2011: Steamy, Stormy appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

