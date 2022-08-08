ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

MaxRewards is my favorite credit card reward tracking app — here’s why

By Tony Polanco
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

I’ve recently become somewhat of a credit card enthusiast. I've watched dozens of hours of YouTube videos describing how to raise one's credit score and how to maximize credit card rewards. Playing the "credit card game" has been a fun hobby that's also helped me become more responsible with money.

Almost all of the credit card content creators I follow promote an application called MaxRewards. In short, MaxRewards is a credit card monitoring app that shows you useful information like credit card balances, credit scores, utilization percentages, bill due dates and automatic reward activation. Though it doesn’t track airline miles or hotel points, it’s definitely a great app for folks who are really into credit cards.

I installed MaxRewards on my iPhone 13 Pro earlier this year, and it's quickly become one of my favorite apps. If credit cards are a hobby of yours, then you may want to consider checking out the app yourself. It's really superb.

Here's how I use MaxRewards and how it has benefitted me.

MaxRewards: Setup

Setting up MaxRewards is easy. You can download it from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store . After that, you can link your credit cards to the app, which uses bank-level encryption to keep your data secure. It also says it doesn't sell user data, per CNBC .

MaxRewards is free, though subscribing to MaxRewards Gold unlocks features like automatic reward activation. At the time of this writing, you can select how much you want to pay per month, which will be billed annually. The minimum is $5.

Major card issuers like Chase, Discover, Bank of America, American Express and more are supported on the app, though some — like Credit One — aren’t.

MaxRewards: Credit utilization

MaxRewards’ main selling point is that it keeps track of and automatically activates rewards. It’s the reason most credit card enthusiasts will get the app. However, my favorite feature is credit utilization tracking.

Credit utilization is something a lot of people either don’t know or care about. In short, credit utilization is the ratio of your total credit to your total debt. Most financial advisers and financial institutions suggest keeping one’s credit utilization below 30% on all credit cards. It can be tedious trying to figure out how much money you've spent on one card, let alone the sum total across multiple. That’s where MaxRewards comes in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219MJZ_0h8k216w00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I like keeping my utilization in the single digits. This seems to be the optimal range to raise your credit score or maintain a high score (as stated by the aforementioned YouTubers and based on my anecdotal experience). MaxRewards shows me exactly what my utilization percentage is the instant I open the app. Because of that, I always know where I stand. If my utilization is too high, I know to pay off a card (or cards) to bring it back down.

I’ve managed to raise my credit score by 20 to 40 points in less than a year on different credit bureaus thanks in large part to MaxRewards.

MaxRewards: Best Card

Some credit cards offer more rewards in certain buying categories than others. The Best Card tab on MaxRewards tells you which card to use in a given situation.

For example, my Discover It card offers 2% cashback on dining and gas while my Petal 2 card offers 1.5% on travel and groceries. With that knowledge, I can be strategic about where I use my cards. If I’m taking public transportation, I’ll use the Petal card. If I’m buying a sandwich at 7-Eleven, I’ll use my Discover card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZV37_0h8k216w00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you have location tracking enabled on your phone, MaxRewards will scan your area and tell you the best places to use your credit cards. It also displays offers from different online stores you can take advantage of with specific cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDidp_0h8k216w00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In the future, I plan to get cards like Chase Freedom Flex and American Express Gold which offer even greater rewards. MaxRewards will help me make the most of these and any other cards I sign up for.

MaxRewards: Spending tracker and credit scores

There are a lot of apps that track your spending or that show your credit scores. In that regard, MaxRewards isn’t doing anything out of the ordinary. Still, I like the fact that both of these features are built into the application.

It can be easy to overspend when using credit cards. That’s why it’s good to keep an eye on your monthly spending to see where you can cut back. For example, I was spending close to $40 a week on food whenever I went to the office. Yes, I can afford it, but why spend money I don’t have to? Seeing where every dollar I've been spending goes is helping me to make better use of my money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24y24o_0h8k216w00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As I said at the outset, the main reason I became invested in personal finance was to raise my credit score. Seeing the credit scores on each of my credit cards shows me how well I’m doing. It’s also proof that the strategies I employ to keep my utilization in the single digits are working.

MaxRewards: Outlook

Playing the “credit card game” has been an extremely fun hobby. Not only have I maximized my credit cards' rewards, but it's also helped me become more financially responsible. I plan to continue along this journey and will make good use of MaxRewards along the way.

Credit cards often get a bad rap. But if used responsibly, you can reap the benefits they provide, including rewards and a solid credit score. MaxRewards has helped me keep my credit utilization and overall spending low. It’s also allowed me to use my credit cards more effectively. If you want to make the most of your credit cards, then I highly recommend MaxRewards. It’s one of the best apps you’ll come across.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

When Does Credit Karma Update Your Credit Score?

Credit Karma is a credit score service that offers free credit reports and scores. More than 100 million people use it to monitor where they stand in terms of creditworthiness. You might be often hitting the refresh button on its website to see how often and at what time Credit Karma updates.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Credit Bureaus#Credit Score#Discover Card#Business Personal Finance#Linus Business#Ios#Creditlending#Smart Phone#Investment#Maxrewards#Cnbc
Real Simple

Should You Pay For a Monthly Credit Monitoring Service?

In life, sometimes what you don't know can't hurt you, but in finances, that couldn't be further from the truth. If you don't fully understand your financial picture, including things like your credit score, those unknowns can hold you back when it's time to make important money decisions. So, being in the know is part of being financially healthy, and a credit monitoring service can be a helpful tool.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Google
CBS News

Equifax issued wrong credit scores for "millions" of customers, report says

Equifax this spring sent out incorrect credit scores for millions of customers applying for home and auto loans, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. As one of three major credit-reporting companies in the U,S., Equifax provides financial information and scores for consumers, affecting whether people are approved for products incuding mortgages, credit cards and car loans, and what interest rate they pay. Most credit ratings range from 300 to 850, with higher-scoring consumers getting more favorable terms.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Penny Hoarder

How Do You Avoid Paying Pesky ATM Fees?

The average ATM fee is about $3, but some machines impose heftier surcharges of $5 or more. Illustration by Ken Lyons/The Penny Hoarder. Do you hate ATM fees? Well, you’re not alone. Paying money to access your own money is frustrating to say the least. The average ATM fee...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Figure Teams With Visa to Improve Banking in a Box Platform

Blockchain lending startup Figure Technologies has teamed with Visa to offer issuing processor services using Figure’s Banking in a Box online banking platform. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release, Visa DPS will be a central part of Banking in a Box, which lets Figure Pay customers add eligible deposit accounts, payments and cards to online retail, FinTech or banking offerings.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

My Credit Score Just Dropped 15 Points. Here's Why I Don't Care

It's not something I'm bothered by at all. Credit scores can fluctuate for a lot of reasons. Mine recently took a notable hit, but I'm not bothered by it. Many of us don't pay much attention to our credit scores until the time comes to borrow money, whether in the form of a mortgage, auto loan, or personal loan. And generally, I don't pay a lot of attention to my credit score on a month-to-month basis.
PERSONAL FINANCE
US News and World Report

How Race Affects Your Credit Score

When looking at the numbers, you can't ignore the racial disparity in credit scores. Rates of subprime credit scores in majority-Black, Hispanic and Native American communities are at least 1.5 times higher than in majority-white communities, according to a 2022 report from the Urban Institute, a nonprofit think tank. FICO defines subprime as poor or fair credit scores that fall below 670.
PERSONAL FINANCE
protocol.com

Credit where it’s due: BNPL wants in on credit reports

Currently, most “buy now, pay later” products can only hurt a user’s credit — if there’s even an impact on their credit score at all. But major BNPL companies, consumer advocates and credit bureaus all say they are trying to change that. The effort began...
CREDITS & LOANS
Entrepreneur

How Can I Build Credit?

Financial success is largely determined by your credit score. After all, having good or excellent credit will lower your interest rates, access perks like rewards, and gives you more negotiating...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy