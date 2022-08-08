Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
More comfortable air foreseen in Metro Detroit -- with some rain chances mixed in
DETROIT – Happy Wednesday!. Our Wednesday will be a fine summer day with plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity and highs reaching the low-to-mid 80s. Wind will be light, and blow from the southwest at 4-8 mph. It will be mostly clear for most of tonight, then clouds will roll...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beautiful weather continues for Metro Detroit -- Here’s how long it will last
DETROIT – Beautiful weather continues across Southeast Michigan this Tuesday afternoon and evening. High pressure is our friend as a northerly flow brings us a nice shot of much-needed dry air. A few puffy fair weather clouds and mild temperatures create the perfect summer day here in metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cold fronts bring milder weather to Metro Detroit for several days
DETROIT – Clouds have been breaking up, and we’ll enjoy at least partial sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius) with a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph. Naturally, that north wind will keep the northern Thumb cooler due to the wind off of Lake Huron.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Goodbye, sticky weather: A break from the humidity on the way for Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Finally some relief from the humidity!. But it’s going to take a few hours to get the muggy weather out of Metro Detroit. A slow moving cold front should clear us by midnight, and that’s when the drier air will finally start to sink in. So a little sticky when you go to bed tonight, but by the time you wake up in the morning you will notice a huge difference in the humidity. Until the front get’s completely through tonight we could still see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up across the area. But by 10pm things should pretty much clear out leaving us with mostly cloudy skies.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to expect next week as Metro Detroit faces another chance for storms
A few showers continue to move through southeast Michigan at times during the overnight but are not widespread. Temperatures by daybreak will drop into the lower to middle 70s. Showers and storms return Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few showers may be around in the morning as...
Detroit News
Rain moving out of southeast Michigan; cooler, drier conditions ahead
Parts of southeast Michigan saw heavy rain and downpours Monday, but the National Weather Service predicts the severe weather is headed out and giving way to cooler, drier conditions. An approaching cold front was expected to follow the showers, which were to end by midnight, said Scott Thomas of the...
August weather in Michigan? Here’s how it normally goes
August is mostly a summery month here in Michigan, with hints of fall. Here’s a quick look at what the long-term averages show happens to our weather through August. The highest average high temperature occurred around July 19. From the highest average temperature in late July to the beginning of August, we lost one degree on our average high temperature. Now the loss of heating capability from the sun accelerates some in August.
Heavy rain expected through Monday in Southeast Michigan
The Great Lakes Water Authority is urging Michigan residents who have previously had flooding in their homes to be cautious Monday as heavy showers are predicted. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts severe thunderstorms and excessive rainfall through late Monday, according to a news release. NOAA says rainfall rates...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m. Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Couple flying small plane across Michigan to visit family vanished 45 years ago -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago. A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?
Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying their own plane from an airport in Macomb County to meet up with one of their sons in Northern Michigan on the Fourth of July. John and Jean Block left the Macomb County airport on July 4,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get a taste of Michigan’s food and beverage scene
This weekend one event will bring together some of the area’s best restaurants, award-winning Michigan wines and spirits, and some of southeast Michigan’s best performers. It’s the “Food & Wine Show” from Hour Detroit Magazine, presented by Visit Detroit. Nick Britsky, from Hour Detroit Magazine,...
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit woman wins $1M Mega Millions prize
Harper Woods, Mich. – Nikki Lawson was one of many to buy a Mega Millions ticket when the jackpot was so high. The only difference? She actually won something. The 39-year-old from Harper Woods was shocked to see a $1 million prize pending on her Michigan Lottery account. Lawson matched the five white balls in the July 29 drawing to win a $1 million prize.
Ford, DTE announce 'historic' renewable energy deal to power Michigan assembly plants
Ford is looking towards a greener, brighter future when it comes to assembling vehicles in Michigan and a historic business deal with DTE Energy is going to help them achieve it.
