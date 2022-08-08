ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cold fronts bring milder weather to Metro Detroit for several days

DETROIT – Clouds have been breaking up, and we’ll enjoy at least partial sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius) with a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph. Naturally, that north wind will keep the northern Thumb cooler due to the wind off of Lake Huron.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Goodbye, sticky weather: A break from the humidity on the way for Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Finally some relief from the humidity!. But it’s going to take a few hours to get the muggy weather out of Metro Detroit. A slow moving cold front should clear us by midnight, and that’s when the drier air will finally start to sink in. So a little sticky when you go to bed tonight, but by the time you wake up in the morning you will notice a huge difference in the humidity. Until the front get’s completely through tonight we could still see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up across the area. But by 10pm things should pretty much clear out leaving us with mostly cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Severe Weather#Steamy#Urban Areas#Sledding
Detroit News

Rain moving out of southeast Michigan; cooler, drier conditions ahead

Parts of southeast Michigan saw heavy rain and downpours Monday, but the National Weather Service predicts the severe weather is headed out and giving way to cooler, drier conditions. An approaching cold front was expected to follow the showers, which were to end by midnight, said Scott Thomas of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

August weather in Michigan? Here’s how it normally goes

August is mostly a summery month here in Michigan, with hints of fall. Here’s a quick look at what the long-term averages show happens to our weather through August. The highest average high temperature occurred around July 19. From the highest average temperature in late July to the beginning of August, we lost one degree on our average high temperature. Now the loss of heating capability from the sun accelerates some in August.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m. Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant....
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
My Magic GR

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get a taste of Michigan’s food and beverage scene

This weekend one event will bring together some of the area’s best restaurants, award-winning Michigan wines and spirits, and some of southeast Michigan’s best performers. It’s the “Food & Wine Show” from Hour Detroit Magazine, presented by Visit Detroit. Nick Britsky, from Hour Detroit Magazine,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit woman wins $1M Mega Millions prize

Harper Woods, Mich. – Nikki Lawson was one of many to buy a Mega Millions ticket when the jackpot was so high. The only difference? She actually won something. The 39-year-old from Harper Woods was shocked to see a $1 million prize pending on her Michigan Lottery account. Lawson matched the five white balls in the July 29 drawing to win a $1 million prize.
HARPER WOODS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy