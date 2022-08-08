ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Woman's body found in water near Southampton ferry terminal

A woman's body has been found in water near a ferry terminal. Emergency services were called to Southampton's Mayflower Park just after 21:00 BST on Tuesday following reports of a sudden death. The body was retrieved from near to the Red Funnel car ferry port. The woman's death is being...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Row over man living in old ambulance in Castle Cove beach car park

A sailing club has called for the removal of an old ambulance that has been parked overlooking a coastal beauty spot for more than 18 months. Castle Cove Sailing Club said the vehicle and other vans have been using its car park next to Portland Harbour in Dorset without permission.
BBC

Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'

A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Food Drink#European#Follo
Daily Mail

Ashley Cole describes the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when gang of home raiders threatened to cut off his fingers as 'chillingly ruthless' robber who also stole £3.5m tiara is jailed for 30 years

Former England footballer Ashley Cole has said the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when a gang of men smashed their way into his home, tied him up and threatened to cut off his fingers 'will never leave me'. Kurtis Dilks, 35, was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court today...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket

A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East Sussex

Police are searching for a gang of girls who stole croissants and hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes from a shop in Hove, East Sussex, on 18 July.This CCTV footage shows the group going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display, as well as stealing the baked products.The incident occurred at the Tesco Express in Denmark Villas next to Hove train station.Sussex Police have released the video in an appeal to track them down.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hosepipe ban: Households in Kent and Sussex told to limit water useRoyal Mint celebrates launch of new gold bar by presenting one to new Hindu templePet alligator surrendered to animal protection group in New York
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BBC

Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford

Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
TENNIS
BBC

Heatwave: River Wensum stops flowing under Norfolk mill

The owner of a mill has said he never thought he would see a river completely dry up. Paul Seaman, of Bintree Mill, Dereham, Norfolk, said it was the first time in his lifetime that the River Wensum was not running under his building. "I feel like I've lost something,"...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads

A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient

A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Langsett Reservoir: Beauty spot parking charge plans opposed

Plans for parking charges at a South Yorkshire beauty spot would stop people enjoying the "stunning nature" on their doorstep, it has been claimed. Yorkshire Water has lodged an application to introduce parking charges at Langsett Reservoir. The firm is planning to introduce parking charges at four reservoirs to help...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Hate awareness course scrapped by Hampshire police chief

Sessions to educate people accused of committing hate crimes have been cancelled after an intervention from a police and crime commissioner (PCC). Donna Jones, PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, scrapped the course after a man was arrested for sharing an anti-LGBT post on social media. The post...
SOCIETY
BBC

Leicester: Boy, 15, admits stabbing teenager in city centre

A boy has admitted stabbing a teenager in Leicester city centre after an argument. The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was caught on CCTV confronting the victim in Market Street before the attack. He was arrested by police shortly after throwing the knife away in the minutes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nazeing man convicted of murdering friend who woke him up

A man has been found guilty of murdering his friend following an argument about being woken up. Jimmy Moore, 33, died after he was stabbed repeatedly by Robert Crabtree in Palmers Grove, Nazeing, Essex on the morning of Saturday, 25 September. The victim had been to the address to pick...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Activists call for renaming of Pork Pie Roundabout in Leicester

Animal rights activists have urged the mayor of Leicester to rename the city's Pork Pie Roundabout. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have suggested calling the circular intersection Vegan Pie Roundabout instead. PETA said it would inspire healthier food choices and celebrate Leicester's connection to veganism. Mayor Peter...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy