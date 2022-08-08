Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Woman's body found in water near Southampton ferry terminal
A woman's body has been found in water near a ferry terminal. Emergency services were called to Southampton's Mayflower Park just after 21:00 BST on Tuesday following reports of a sudden death. The body was retrieved from near to the Red Funnel car ferry port. The woman's death is being...
BBC
Row over man living in old ambulance in Castle Cove beach car park
A sailing club has called for the removal of an old ambulance that has been parked overlooking a coastal beauty spot for more than 18 months. Castle Cove Sailing Club said the vehicle and other vans have been using its car park next to Portland Harbour in Dorset without permission.
BBC
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ashley Cole describes the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when gang of home raiders threatened to cut off his fingers as 'chillingly ruthless' robber who also stole £3.5m tiara is jailed for 30 years
Former England footballer Ashley Cole has said the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when a gang of men smashed their way into his home, tied him up and threatened to cut off his fingers 'will never leave me'. Kurtis Dilks, 35, was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court today...
BBC
Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
Mum Disgusted After Finding 'Black Sludge' Inside Son's Supermarket Ice Lollies
A British mum has shared her horror after discovering 'black sludge' inside ice lollies that she bought from a Wilko store. Watch below:. Stephenie, 32, from Kent, revealed that she bought the Fruit Shoot Squeezee Pops from a branch in Westwood Cross Shopping Centre, Thanet, Kent on the afternoon of 26 July.
CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East Sussex
Police are searching for a gang of girls who stole croissants and hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes from a shop in Hove, East Sussex, on 18 July.This CCTV footage shows the group going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display, as well as stealing the baked products.The incident occurred at the Tesco Express in Denmark Villas next to Hove train station.Sussex Police have released the video in an appeal to track them down.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hosepipe ban: Households in Kent and Sussex told to limit water useRoyal Mint celebrates launch of new gold bar by presenting one to new Hindu templePet alligator surrendered to animal protection group in New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mums Who Stole Thousands Worth From Boots Spared Jail After ‘Cost Of Living Crisis’ Defence
Two single mothers have claimed the cost of living crisis as their defence after being caught shoplifting goods worth £2,250 from Boots. The pair were spared jail after being sentenced at Sefton magistrates court in Liverpool, after saying they sold the stolen items on the black market to help get them through the cost of living crisis.
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC
Heatwave: River Wensum stops flowing under Norfolk mill
The owner of a mill has said he never thought he would see a river completely dry up. Paul Seaman, of Bintree Mill, Dereham, Norfolk, said it was the first time in his lifetime that the River Wensum was not running under his building. "I feel like I've lost something,"...
BBC
Eliot Harris death: Records at Northgate Hospital falsified, inquest told
Three members of staff at a mental health trust have been sacked after falsifying observation records on the night a patient died, it has emerged. An inquest jury found the practices at Northgate Hospital in Great Yarmouth were "encouraged" by managers. Norfolk Coroner's Court recorded an open verdict into the...
BBC
Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads
A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
BBC
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
BBC
Langsett Reservoir: Beauty spot parking charge plans opposed
Plans for parking charges at a South Yorkshire beauty spot would stop people enjoying the "stunning nature" on their doorstep, it has been claimed. Yorkshire Water has lodged an application to introduce parking charges at Langsett Reservoir. The firm is planning to introduce parking charges at four reservoirs to help...
BBC
Hate awareness course scrapped by Hampshire police chief
Sessions to educate people accused of committing hate crimes have been cancelled after an intervention from a police and crime commissioner (PCC). Donna Jones, PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, scrapped the course after a man was arrested for sharing an anti-LGBT post on social media. The post...
BBC
Leicester: Boy, 15, admits stabbing teenager in city centre
A boy has admitted stabbing a teenager in Leicester city centre after an argument. The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was caught on CCTV confronting the victim in Market Street before the attack. He was arrested by police shortly after throwing the knife away in the minutes...
Picture this: a day in the life of London, 1984
A hundred photographers were given 24 hours to record every aspect of work and play in the capital. By Chris Hall
BBC
Nazeing man convicted of murdering friend who woke him up
A man has been found guilty of murdering his friend following an argument about being woken up. Jimmy Moore, 33, died after he was stabbed repeatedly by Robert Crabtree in Palmers Grove, Nazeing, Essex on the morning of Saturday, 25 September. The victim had been to the address to pick...
BBC
Activists call for renaming of Pork Pie Roundabout in Leicester
Animal rights activists have urged the mayor of Leicester to rename the city's Pork Pie Roundabout. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have suggested calling the circular intersection Vegan Pie Roundabout instead. PETA said it would inspire healthier food choices and celebrate Leicester's connection to veganism. Mayor Peter...
