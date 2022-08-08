Read full article on original website
Man United 'working on deal' to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, according to stunning reports. Rabiot, 27, has emerged as the club's leading candidate following their attempts to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, per The Athletic. The France international is into the final 12 months of his contract...
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Man Utd pull out of Marko Arnautovic transfer after huge fan backlash over cut-price move for Bologna striker
MANCHESTER UNITED have ended their shock pursuit of Marko Arnautovic due to fan backlash. The Red Devils made a surprise swoop for the Bologna forward earlier this week - much to the amazement of the Old Trafford faithful. But fan backlash to the move has prompted the Premier League big...
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Report: Newcastle Interested In Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta
Manchester City are monitoring Lucas Paqueta as a possible Bernardo replacement should he leave the club, but they may face competition from Newcastle this summer. The Magpies signed Bruno Guimaraes off Lyon last season, and may be about to try and sign his old midfielder partner to bolster their midfield.
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea
BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
Man Utd offered Alvaro Morata transfer to help with desperate striker search as Cristiano Ronaldo looks to quit
MANCHESTER UNITED have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, according to reports. The Red Devils are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. Main man Cristiano Ronaldo asked to leave the club following United's failure to qualify for Champions League football last season. Ronaldo's return to...
Manchester United end interest in Marko Arnautovic after bid rejected
Manchester United have pulled the plug on a potential deal to sign the Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic
Man City in talks with Anderlecht for Spanish U21 defender Sergio Gomez after Marc Cucurella’s transfer snub
MANCHESTER CITY are closing on Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez after missing out on main target Marc Cucurella. The Premier League champions are reportedly preparing a second offer for the Spain Under-21 left-back. Etihad chief Pep Guardiola blinked first and lost in the race for Brighton's Cucurella as Chelsea agreed to splash...
Transfer news: United pursue Watford's Sarr
After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external. United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata,...
Issa Diop asks to leave West Ham as Fulham near £15m deal for defender
Fulham are close to completing the £15m signing of West Ham centre-back Issa Diop
Report: Liverpool Admirer Adrien Rabiot to Sign for Manchester United
Manchester United’s summer pursuit of Barcelona’s midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks set to fail as they turn to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who may have hoped to be flying to Liverpool John Lennon Airport instead of Manchester.
Fulham finally complete £15m transfer signing of West Ham defender Issa Diop after negotiating for more than a month
ISSA DIOP has completed his £15m move from West Ham to Fulham. The Hammers centre back asked boss David Moyes not to be involved in their Premier League opening day 2-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend. And the Frenchman has now confirmed his switch to the Cottagers. That...
Arsenal joined by Man Utd in Cody Gakpo transfer race with Erik ten Hag desperate for new striker this summer
MANCHESTER UNITED'S hunt for more firepower has switched to Arsenal and Liverpool target Cody Gakpo, reports claim. PSV's Holland winger Gakpo is said to have replaced Ajax wideman Antony and RB Leipzig new boy Benjamin Sesko high on Erik ten Hag's wishlist. And United's interest in Bologna frontman Marko Arnautovic,...
Club executive says Juventus 5m euros offer was rejected by former Napoli man
Dries Mertens was the subject of transfer interest from Juventus before he joined the Turkish club Galatasaray. The Belgian is one of the finest players that has played in Serie A and he just left Napoli as a free agent. Juve has been looking for a new frontman all summer...
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – when Chelsea exit could be announced, Arsenal’s winger interest, and more
Happy Monday and welcome to my Daily Briefing – a round-up of the latest exclusive transfer news. Read on for today’s headlines on Cristiano Ronaldo, Timo Werner, and more…. Arsenal. ? Exclusive: Edu and Mikel Arteta have a long-standing interest in this French winger. Click here to find...
Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi is chased by POLICE and restrained by supporters after confronting a Modena fan who heckled him following his side's loss to the Serie B side in the opening round of the Coppa Italia
Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi was seen chasing a Modena fan down the road after the supporter heckled him following their fixture on Sunday afternoon. Berardi and his Sassuolo team-mates were eliminated from the Coppa Italia in the first round after losing 3-2 to Serie B side Modena. Berardi - who...
