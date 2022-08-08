ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovenia#Bayern Munich#Austria#Red Bull Salzburg
The US Sun

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea

BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer news: United pursue Watford's Sarr

After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external. United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi is chased by POLICE and restrained by supporters after confronting a Modena fan who heckled him following his side's loss to the Serie B side in the opening round of the Coppa Italia

Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi was seen chasing a Modena fan down the road after the supporter heckled him following their fixture on Sunday afternoon. Berardi and his Sassuolo team-mates were eliminated from the Coppa Italia in the first round after losing 3-2 to Serie B side Modena. Berardi - who...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy