Kate Beckinsale Takes Risks in Cropped Band Tee and Grungy Black Platform Boots
Click here to read the full article. Kate Beckinsale took a risk with her friend by her side. The “Underworld” actress stood tall on her couch, holding her cat in her arms while a row of golden balloons swayed behind her writing out her name. Beside her, Beckinsale’s friend, costumer designer Gabrielle Morpeth, was by her side. The caption on the post reads, “Previously, on Love Island.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale stood before the camera in a black lacy underwear that sat high on her hips. Beckinsale paired the risky fashion choice with...
Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
Kris Jenner Sets Sail In Saint-Tropez With Printed Wrap Dress, Fedora Hat & Crocodile Hermés Bag
Click here to read the full article. Kris Jenner kicked off the week in full vacation mode. The media maven and business mogul was all smiles as she was spotted sailing the French Riviera in Saint-Tropez with a close friend on Monday. Of course, she was stylishly dressed to enjoy the beautiful sunny weather. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was effortlessly chic in a printed wrap dress by Valentino. The garment included a wide collar, plunging V-neckline, pleated hem and belted waist. The silhouette matched her coveted Hermés Birkin bag perfectly, which she kept perched on her lap. To amp up...
Kendall Jenner Is a 2000s Mall Babe In a Denim Mini Skirt
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This past week, Kendall Jenner promoted her 818 Tequila brand wearing quite the throwback look, plucked out of a chic-afied mall. The model-brewer beamed in a tank that read J’adore Cowboys, a play on J’adore Dior, by the subversive and darkly sexy label Cowboys of Habit. Jenner wore this tank top with the ultimate throwback piece: a denim mini skirt with artful threads hanging from its sheared-off hem by EB Denim, an LA-based brand that reworks vintage denim. Fun fact: You can still get this skirt for $200.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Grab and Go! These Slip-On Sneakers Are Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Footloose and fancy-free! When we’re in a rush, we just don’t have patience to tie our shoes. Sneakers are our go-to style, but the laces are a hassle in a time crunch. We’re on a mission to get out the door as quickly as possible — and every extra second counts.
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
Best Technical Jackets: New Outerwear Innovations to Take Your Adventures to New Heights
The best technical jackets provide weather protection and warmth and don't let you overheat when you're hard-charging up a 14er. And the best of the best do so without polluting the places you love. The outdoor industry is pushing the envelope when it comes to reducing pollution and boosting performance at the same time. After […]
Ariana Grande Wore This Lacy Tube Top That’s About to Become a Closet Staple—& It’s 50% Off on Amazon
Click here to read the full article. Ariana Grande is always dressed to the nines, whether it be bright pink Barbiecore or head-to-toe Vera Wang. You won’t catch her in an old boy band t-shirt and Crocs, so what exactly does the fashion icon wear in her downtime? Recently on Ari’s Instagram stories, she created a makeup look for her brand, r.e.m. beauty. Lo and behold, she was lounging in a super simple yet super sexy lace tube top from Cosabella. We were over the moon to discover an Ariana-loved garment that won’t cost an arm and a leg. The actress and...
4 Upcoming Fall Fashion Trends That Are Actually Groundbreaking
Click here to read the full article. Ah, fall fashion. I couldn’t love it more if I tried! Fall is definitely my favorite season when it comes to styling, as I can combine my favorite aspects of winter (like chic jackets and fun layering) and summer (like showing some skin and playing with color) to create an especially dreamy wardrobe. This season, I really want to go all out, so I’m shopping the top fall fashion trends early to get ahead of the game. What’s in, you ask? The classics. Oversized blazers and slacks will be making a highly anticipated return...
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save on Boots, Jackets and More Fall Fashion
If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals already up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable. Nordstrom Rack is chock full of everything you'll need...
We Put Mejuri’s ‘Tarnish-Free’ Jewellery To The Test – & Here’s What We Found
The jewellery market was a different place before Mejuri came along and shook things up. Before the Toronto-based brand arrived on the scene, offering fine jewellery for a fraction of the price – and racking up celebrity fans, social media hype and editor respect alike – a pair of gold earrings or a gem-encrusted ring was likely to set you back an arm and a leg. Now you can fill your jewellery box with the brand's chic, minimal designs and still be able to pay your rent (prices start at £25 for a 14 carat yellow gold stud and stretch up to £3,900 for a diamond-encrusted choker).
Julianne Hough Beats the Heat in Puff-Sleeved Dress and Wrapped Toe-Loop Sandals
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough’s latest summer outfit took a turn for the bohemian — complete with fittingly sharp sandals. The “POTUS” star was spotted strolling in downtown New York City on Saturday afternoon for a matinee showing of the play, wearing a breezy off-white minidress. The piece featured a drawstring waist with a side tie that created a ruched texture, as well as large puffed sleeves and a rounded neckline. Hough finished her outfit with diamond drop earrings, a delicate necklace, gold bangle bracelet and rings. She also accessorized with oversized tinted aviator sunglasses, as well...
Studio Nicholson FW22 Showcases Romantically Minimal Designs
What shines about the British label Studio Nicholson is its no-frills approach to refined clothing. For the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the brand extends its romantically minimal design signature through timeless pieces and attractive styling. Led by founder and creative director Nick Wakeman, each collection offers a harmonious exhibition of Wakeman’s...
Dua Lipa Embraces the Barbiecore Trend in Hot Pink Valentino Bralette, Mini Skirt & Matching Heels for Sunny Hill Festival Performance
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa is now one of many celebrities to hop on the Barbiecore trend with Pierpaolo Piccioli. The “Sweetest Pie” songstress performed yesterday at the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo, along with artists like Diplo, J Balvin and Skepta. Lipa rocked the festival grounds with her energetic performance and stellar outfits. The beginning half of the multi-day music festival was created by Lipa and her father, Dukagjin Lipa, who were born in Kosovo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Gearing up for her performance, Lipa sat down with...
Tracee Ellis Ross Breathes New Life Into Summer Suiting in a Thrifted All-Black Blazer and Trouser Combo
Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross got thrifty in sleek black suiting on Instagram. The “Black-ish” star took to social media yesterday to share her outfit of the day. The best part about the look? It was thrifted. Ross partnered with ThredUp, showing off her stylish pant suit in all its glory in a series of selfies. The actress tagged her stylist, Karla Welch, in the caption on the post, writing, “Oh how I love a good secondhand fashion find!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross posed in a bedroom...
KENZO Delivers Tiger Tail K T-Shirt to HBX
Following the last drop of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, KENZO has just released another round of the season’s apparel on HBX. Leading the latest lineup is the oversized t-shirt with a tiger tail “K” graphic. Other standouts include the sleeveless denim vest top and the bucket hat adorned with the brand’s signature Boke Flower motif. Continuing the floral designs are essentials like a striped shirt, red t-shirt, and gray hoodie. The Sakura Flower Baseball Cap and the Asagao Straight Fit Jeans round out the range.
Bella Hadid Brings Back The Pencil Skirt On Date With Marc Kalman
On Tuesday, August 9, Bella Hadid stepped out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman for an intimate dinner date. The 25-year-old model has been bringing back a few fashion trends the past few months and her current favorite looks were in full display. Hadid has been enjoying her knee-high socks a...
City Girls’ JT Celebrates Boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert’s Birthday In Balloon Pants & Margiela Split-Toe Boots
Click here to read the full article. City Girls rapper JT pulled out a head-turning outfit to celebrate her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert’s birthday at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, Calif., on Monday night. The elder half of the hip hop duo put a glamorous touch on a street style ensemble for the outing. JT was spotted out in a chocolate set that consisted of a puffy bomber jacket and matching baggy balloon pants. To amp up her look, the “Act Up” superstar accessorized with sleek black sunglasses, a diamond choker necklace and long green nails. The entertainer continued to add eye-catching...
