Truck Crashes on 210 Freeway Landing onto I-5 Truck Route Below

By Key News Network
 2 days ago

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A vehicle crashed and landed onto the I-5 Freeway from the eastbound 210 Freeway on Sunday night, Aug. 7, in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley.

Oscar Sol / KNN

California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision around 8:30 p.m. of a solo vehicle that was reported driving recklessly by a witness who saw the pickup truck swerving into lanes, losing control and crashing into the right shoulder guardrail, landing upside down southbound on the I-5 truck route.

CHP closed the transition road (truck lanes) for two hours to tow the truck and clear the debris. The driver sustained minor lacerations to the top of the head and was not transported to a hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

