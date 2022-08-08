ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal being prepared to support offshore wind — what to expect

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago

NEW BEDFORD — If you build it, they will come.

And if you’re talking about offshore wind, building will include installing monopiles to serve as structure foundations next summer about 20 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

And people and equipment needed by offshore wind projects during construction and subsequent operation and maintenance will be coming from the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal , just 40 miles away.

Work on the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal began late last month at the 29-acre site of the former Eversource Energy/Sprague Oil property.

The former fuel terminal is being taken down to make way for the Foss Marine Terminal, a process anticipated to be completed in March 2023.

Protected species: New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal project makes way for ospreys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zo0pY_0h8k04gh00

The New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal will provide a shore base to support offshore wind construction activities, and then, once the construction’s done, operation and maintenance of those same projects for the next 30 years, said Andrew Saunders, president of New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal LLC, which was formed by Saltchuk Marine of Seattle, Wash., and a local company, Cannon Street Holdings LLC. The land’s purchase was finalized in March.

The women of New Bedford's Waterfront: Scientists analyze data to support fisheries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPJTv_0h8k04gh00

The terminal will include berths for crew transfer vessels, or CTVs, built for fast commutes of technicians out to wind turbines, and bigger service operations vessels, or SOVs, that would stay on station at sea amid wind turbine arrays, according to a press release.

Power grid prep: JERA Americas wants to buy three Sandwich power plants, tap into wind farms

The property will also have berthing for tubs and barges — a crucial need in the first years of building U.S. offshore wind projects, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal being prepared to support offshore wind — what to expect

