Bearden senior post Avery Treadwell commits to Florida State basketball

Bearden’s Avery Treadwell ended the recruiting speculation Monday afternoon when she announced her commitment to Florida State. The 6-foot-3 senior post had some 15 to 20 college offers, including several from Power 5 schools. She was a force the past two seasons at Bearden, and her recruitment soared this...
2022 5Star Preps Girls Soccer Preview

Watch out for the Lady Dawgs. The Bearden girls’ soccer team enters the 2022 season with the highest of goals: bettering the 2021 Class AAA state championship team. It’s a tall order for the Lady Bulldogs, who went 23-0-1 last season and return six starters, including South Carolina commit Brinley Murphy and Western Kentucky commit Becca Roth.
Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback

Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
Four-Star Center, Tennessee Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date

New England center JP Estrella will announce his college commitment on Sept. 2, On3’s Joe Tipton reported Monday morning. The South Portland, Maine native is coming off a weekend official visit to Syracuse and took visits to Marquette, Tennessee and Iowa earlier this summer. The blue-chip recruit originally scheduled...
How BaseVols in the League Fared This Week

Tennessee is coming off the heels of its best baseball season of all time. Multiple Vols were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, and earlier this week, Tennessee Athletics Communication Department sent out a transcript of how each former Vol in the league fared at their respective level. You can view ...
Jones Cove Road closure means kids start school late

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids will be starting school late when Sevier County students get back to learning Tuesday as Jones Cove Road remains closed after flooding damage. School busses will be taking detours that will have kids arriving at home and school 10 to 15 minutes late....
Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park

The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
2 Knoxville teens are the future leaders of tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else. Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college. Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School...
