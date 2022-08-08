Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
5starpreps.com
Bearden senior post Avery Treadwell commits to Florida State basketball
Bearden’s Avery Treadwell ended the recruiting speculation Monday afternoon when she announced her commitment to Florida State. The 6-foot-3 senior post had some 15 to 20 college offers, including several from Power 5 schools. She was a force the past two seasons at Bearden, and her recruitment soared this...
Knoxville, August 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northview Academy football team will have a game with Fulton High School on August 09, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
5starpreps.com
SCRIMMAGE REPORT: West Rebels at Anderson County – Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
Just getting on the field for some preseason scrimmages has been a task and then some for the West High School football team. The July 29 date was called off for illness within the Jefferson County program. The Aug. 5 matchup with South-Doyle was cancelled because of inclement weather. But...
5starpreps.com
2022 5Star Preps Girls Soccer Preview
Watch out for the Lady Dawgs. The Bearden girls’ soccer team enters the 2022 season with the highest of goals: bettering the 2021 Class AAA state championship team. It’s a tall order for the Lady Bulldogs, who went 23-0-1 last season and return six starters, including South Carolina commit Brinley Murphy and Western Kentucky commit Becca Roth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenoir City, August 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lenoir City. The Oak Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Lenoir City High School on August 09, 2022, 14:00:00. The Oak Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Lenoir City High School on August 09, 2022, 16:00:00.
Long-Time Vols DL Target Parker Reopens Recruitment
Just a month before he committed to Penn State, all signs pointed towards Tennessee being the team to beat for coveted Alabama edge rusher Tomarrion Parker. Now, a little more over a month after committing to the Nittany Lions, Parker has announced his de-commitment from James Franklin ...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback
Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Center, Tennessee Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date
New England center JP Estrella will announce his college commitment on Sept. 2, On3’s Joe Tipton reported Monday morning. The South Portland, Maine native is coming off a weekend official visit to Syracuse and took visits to Marquette, Tennessee and Iowa earlier this summer. The blue-chip recruit originally scheduled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Clinton High School softball field construction dispute goes to court
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Clinton High School, the softball team doesn’t have a field of our own. For at least the last 15 years, the team has played their games at the public field at Lakefront Park. Anderson County Schools and Director of Schools Tim Parrott was eagerly...
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early Top 25'
Tennessee will enter the new college basketball season as a top-15 team, according to ESPN’s latest “Way-Too Early Top 25.”. The Vols came in at No. 12 in the ranking from ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Borzello, moving up one spot from their ranking in a previous edition.
How BaseVols in the League Fared This Week
Tennessee is coming off the heels of its best baseball season of all time. Multiple Vols were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, and earlier this week, Tennessee Athletics Communication Department sent out a transcript of how each former Vol in the league fared at their respective level. You can view ...
wvlt.tv
Jones Cove Road closure means kids start school late
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids will be starting school late when Sevier County students get back to learning Tuesday as Jones Cove Road remains closed after flooding damage. School busses will be taking detours that will have kids arriving at home and school 10 to 15 minutes late....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sweet P’s BBQ owner picking up pieces after crash closes Fountain City location
The owners of Sweet P's BBQ are assessing the damage after a car crashed into their building over the weekend.
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed East Tennessee fossil site
The extinct species is called Borophagus, meaning "gluttonous eater" -- and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site.
Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park
The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
WATE
2 Knoxville teens are the future leaders of tomorrow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else. Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college. Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School...
500 butterflies to be released at the Butterfly Festival in Oak Ridge
The Butterfly Festival is back in person after two years of virtual festivals.
‘We are excited’: Two-story Topgolf in Farragut sets opening date
Dallas-based Topgolf Entertainment Group on Monday confirmed the opening date for its Knoxville area venue, marking the company's 79th global venue as well as an expansion of its Tennessee footprint.
'I just want to go home' | Group sleeps outside gas station over weekend waiting for Greyhound bus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, Greyhound said Bus 1511 experienced an "unexpected cancellation." It was expected to arrive at the Marathon Gas Station bus stop on Cherry Street, but travelers said it never showed up. "They would say it's going to be there soon, 'It's going to be there...
Knoxville student found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Search underway in the Smokies for Knoxville student Bryce Evans, reported missing on Monday while on his way to an internship in North Carolina.
Comments / 0