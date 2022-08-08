ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US

An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
Thousands stranded in China resort city amid COVID lockdown

Some 80,000 tourists are stranded in the southern Chinese beach resort of Sanya, after authorities declared it a COVID-19 hot spot and imposed a lockdown.The restrictions came into force on Saturday morning, as authorities sought to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the city on tropical Hainan Island. There were 229 confirmed cases on Friday and an additional 129 on Saturday. China's ruling Communist Party sticks steadfastly to a “zero-COVID” approach that is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world. A recent outbreak in Shanghai spread so widely that authorities locked down the entire city, China's largest,...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Eddie McGuire urges people to drive or take a train rather than travel by plane in Australia - as Qantas cuts more flights and apologises for recent service debacles

Eddie McGuire says it's time for Australians to consider other forms of travel amid the chaos at airports - as Qantas announced it had cut more flights from its schedule. The broadcaster told 3AW Mornings' Ideas Factory that he, like many Aussies, has recently experienced frustrating issues with flights including crowds, a cancellation and an aborted landing.
Flight attendant union rep says US air travel is suffering a 'breakdown' and the 'job is not sustainable' for overstretched staff - as American travelers are hit by another weekend of travel chaos with more than 1,000 cancelations

US air travel is suffering a 'breakdown' and the 'job is not sustainable' for overstretched staff, a flight attendant union rep warns as American travelers are hit by another weekend of travel chaos with more than 1,000 cancelations. America's airport nightmares continued on Friday as thunderstorms on the East Coast...
Cheaper flights are finally here for travelers

Air fares are sinking more than usual from their summer peaks in time for fall getaways. But time is of the essence when it comes to snagging a deal. The average domestic airfare per ticket will drop to $286 round-trip this month, down 25% from May when the average round-trip ticket topped $400, according to Travel booking app, Hopper’s pricing forecast released this week. The average fare should remain below $300 through September, before notching upwards ahead of the holidays.
China's Hainan Expands COVID Lockdowns to Quell Outbreak

BEIJING/SHANGHAI — China's Hainan, an island province dependent on tourism, locked down more areas on Monday, state media reported, as it battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak after seeing very few cases the past two years compared with many other regions in the country. The island in the South China...
As Japan Marks Atomic Bomb Anniversary, Threat from China Breaks Military Taboo

Tokyo — Japan is this month marking the anniversaries of the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that killed more than 200,000 people and brought an end to World War II. But even as Japan’s prime minister pledged to work toward world peace, the government announced plans for a ‘drastic’ increase in defense spending driven by the threat from China, breaking a decades-long taboo over the build-up of Japan’s armed forces following its defeat in 1945.
