Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
Feds Loan Only One American Automaker $2.5 Billion For Battery Tech
The United States Energy Department has announced that it intends to loan both General Motors and LG a whopping $2.5 billion to help fund the construction of new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plants. The plan is also the Energy Department's first loan handed out exclusively for the manufacturing of battery cells.
Elon Musk Drops "Bad News" About Tesla Cybertruck Price And Specs
Folks patiently eyeing the Tesla Cybertruck are in for some bad news, and this one comes straight from CEO Elon Musk. At the company's annual shareholder conference, Musk revealed that the final specs and pricing of the boxy electric truck likely won't be the same as originally announced. While Musk...
torquenews.com
Tesla Aiming To Reach 2 million Cars A Year Production: Disrupting The Industry
Tesla wants to reach a production rate of 2 million cars per year by the end of this year; a very remarkable figure that would position it among the largest manufacturers in the automotive industry. Producing cars in series and in large numbers is not an easy task for any...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Elon Musk said Tesla could build 10 or 12 new Gigafactories to reach his goal of making 20 million cars a year by 2030
Elon Musk hinted that Tesla could grow its network of Gigafactories, and could ultimately build 12. Tesla may be able to announce the location of a new factory later this year, Musk told stockholders. Tesla is on track to achieve a production run rate of 2 million EVs by the...
The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
MotorTrend Magazine
Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening
The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
Carscoops
Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm
The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Semi Will Enter The Market Later This Year
The Tesla Semi, unveiled in 2017 and initially expected in 2019, after multiple delays is finally expected to enter the market this year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that shipping of the Tesla Semi will start this year. Not only that but the company will be delivering the long-range version, which is expected to be able to go 500 miles (over 800 km) on a single charge. The Tesla Cybertruck pickup is set for 2023.
teslarati.com
Ford agrees to $91 million deal for India plant with Tata Motors
Ford will sell its vehicle production plant in India to Tata Motors, the companies confirmed in statements earlier this weekend. Ford said it plans to focus on vehicle production in the United States, where it has been ramping several new all-electric models in the company’s push to electrification. The...
After Elon Musk's Canada Gigafactory Hint, Tesla Said To Be Lobbying For Ontario Plant
After Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk teased the possibility of a new Gigafactory in Canada by the year-end at the company's annual shareholder meeting last week, it appears the electric vehicle maker may have already started the groundwork for the plan. What Happened: Tesla is lobbying the Ontario government...
Elon Musk sells nearly 8 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares of Tesla worth around $6.88 billion, according to a series of financial filings published Tuesday night. His transactions occurred between Aug. 5 and 9, the Securities and Exchange Commission filings revealed, following Tesla’s 2022 annual shareholder meeting on Aug. 4 in Austin, Texas.
teslarati.com
Tees Valley wants Elon Musk to build a Gigafactory in England
The Conservative Mayor for Tees Valley, Ben Houchen, has a special request for Tesla CEO, Elon Musk. The mayor wrote a letter to Elon Musk asking him to build a plant in his region. According to the letter, which has only been seen by The Telegraph, the mayor has a unique offer, City A.M. reported.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk, other immigrants founded 55% of America’s unicorns
Immigrants such as Elon Musk have started 55% of America’s unicorn companies according to a new study from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP). These startups are valued at $1 billion or more and nearly two-thirds or 64% of U.S. billion-dollar companies were founded or co-founded by immigrants or children of an immigrant.
biztoc.com
BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant
Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
U.S. automakers say 70% of EV models would not qualify for tax credit under Senate bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Most electric-vehicle models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Senate, a group of major automakers said on Friday.
How Inventory and Supply Chain Challenges Could Impact Wolverine in the Back Half of 2022
Click here to read the full article. Wolverine Worldwide cut its full-year revenue outlook after feeling the impacts of unplanned headwinds related to elevated wholesale inventory, foreign exchange rate pressures, and some lingering supply chain delays. On the company’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Wolverine CEO Brendan Hoffman said that Q2 was impacted by two main factors. First, in June, the company began to experience order postponements, as certain U.S. retailers were faced with excess inventory in distribution centers and stores. Hoffman said that the company is working closely with its retail partners to move through product and in some cases turning...
