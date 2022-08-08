2 charged with sexual abuse crimes in Mobile

UPDATE (7:49 a.m.): A second person has been charged in relation to this case. Decarius Evans, 34, was already in Mobile Metro Jail when he was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree rape, second-degree rape and distribution of drugs to a minor, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A woman wanted for allegedly sexually abusing two children was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail early Monday morning.

Mobile Police asked for the public’s help to find 34-year-old Amanda Carroll after a grand jury indicted her on several counts of child sex abuse and sodomy.

Jail records show Carroll was booked on Monday, August 8, at 1:13 a.m.

Carroll is the second arrest in this case. Police also charged 34-year-old Decarius Evans, who was already booked on other charges when he was indicted on counts of rape, sex abuse and sodomy.

Investigators said the alleged abuse happened in 2021.

