Cooperation Humboldt Holding Edible Garden Tour on August 20th
This is a press release from Cooperation Humboldt:. Cooperation Humboldt is excited to reintroduce their annual Edible Garden Tour on Saturday, August 20th. The event will feature residential and community gardens in Arcata and Eureka. This family friendly event will showcase different permaculture set ups that will be open for...
Humboldt Botanical Garden Hosting Annual Garden Gala on September 10th
CDFW Offering Cannabis Technical Assistance Workshop in Southern Humboldt
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) and State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB). What: A cannabis technical assistance workshop and community presentation on the Redwood Creek Watershed. When: Thursday, August 18, 2022. One-on-one appointments for the technical assistance workshop can be scheduled...
Upcoming Virtual Workshop, Arcata Gateway Area Plan Community Engagement Update
The City of Arcata Community Development Department continues to plan additional public engagement opportunities, including ways for the public to learn more about the next steps in developing a form-based code for the Arcata Gateway Area. The second presentation in this series will be held on Tuesday, August 16, from...
City of Arcata, First 5 Humboldt Offering Free ‘Arcata Park Playdates’
The City of Arcata Recreation Division, with funding from First 5 Humboldt, offers a free playgroup for families and caregivers with children ages newborn to 5 years old. Playgroup is a safe and comfortable environment for children to interact with other children while learning important playtime social skills. Caregivers have an opportunity to gain support from each other. Explore Arcata’s parks and playgrounds together. Please leave personal toys at home—there will be some items in multiples to share.
Colorful Murals Add Vibrant Addition to Waterfront Scenery
The Caltrans District 1 Facebook page showed off pictures of the new murals underneath the Samoa Bridge along Eureka’s Waterfront. The mural project is part of the Clean California Beautification Project, in collaboration with the Eureka Street Art Festival. Four mural artists completed the unique artwork on the pillars...
Over 12 Million in DCC Grant Funds Available to Humboldt County Cannabis Cultivators
Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. $12,182,400 of funding from the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) will soon be available to Humboldt County cannabis cultivators. Administered by the Humboldt County Planning and Building Department, the funding will support projects to install water storage and conservation equipment as well as replacing generators with renewable energy systems.
Coffee with a Cop at the Garberville Farmers’ Market on August 12th
This is a press release from Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Join your neighbors and local Sheriff’s Deputies for coffee and conversation while shopping for produce. This event is hosted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. Coffee and treats will be available for free to the public.
The Humboldt County Office of Education and the City of Chiayi, Taiwan Now Have a Cultural Exchange Agreement
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE):. A Taiwan-United States educational exchange has been created between the Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) and the Chiayi City government. The cooperative exchange was achieved during an event and meeting at the Institute of Education at Chung Cheng University in Taiwan by HCOE Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services, Dr. Colby Smart. Dr. Smart was the keynote speaker at the event.
Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to be repurposed as Emergency Fire Camp
Vegetation fire on the side of the highway north of Fortuna. Dispatch reports, via scanner, that the fire is currently 30x30 feet and involves a semi truck. Loleta Fire also responding. There’s a CHP dispatch record of the incident here. (UPDATE: North Coast News is on the scene. The fire appears to be vanquished.)
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 3,100 acres forcing evacuations in Trinity County
SALYER, Calif. 10:20 A.M. UPDATE - Parts of Trinity County are under evacuation orders due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. As of Monday morning, the fires had burned 3,181 acres with no containment. There are eight lightning fires active in the Six Rivers National Forest near the Trinity Humboldt...
‘Sup With the Supes: A Breakdown of Tomorrow’s Meeting
The Board of Supervisors’ meeting for Tuesday, August 9 will get started promptly at 9 o’clock following a flag salute and a few gulps of coffee. This week, your Board of Supervisors is looking at several issues of public interest, and will receive various department reports updating the Supes as usual. Below is a breakdown of.
EPD Walks Away with the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Trophy
Although the Eureka Police Department walked away with the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive trophy this year, everybody wins. Twenty-three agencies from Humboldt and Del Norte counties competed in the annual blood drive hosted by the Northern California Community Blood Bank for a total of 157 donors from the participating agencies.
Lightning Strikes Start A Series Of Wildfires In Northern California
More than 1,100 acres have been burned in a series of fires blazing in dry and mountainous terrain in northern California, forcing the evacuation of rural areas in Trinity and Humboldt counties. Lightning strikes from a thunderstorm sparked a dozen wildfires in the Six Rivers National Forest on Friday, according...
Humboldt County Looking to Purchase Two Eureka Properties With a Collective Asking Price of Almost $4M
The local real estate market has been hot lately, and the County of Humboldt wants to invest in some property. At tomorrow’s Board of Supervisors meeting, staff is requesting approval to negotiate terms for the purchase two Eureka office buildings, along with the parcels they sit upon. While the purchase price remains to be finalized — and the deals could conceivably fall through for any variety of reasons — the properties are listed for a combined price of $3,895,000.
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Several Thousand Acres and Is the Number 1 Priority in the State Right Now (PHOTOS)
A swarm of aircraft dropped water and retardant on the western fires of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex yesterday afternoon and hundreds of personnel had boots and shovels on the ground for the last 24 hours. However, the incident grew from 6773 acres to 8975 acres. The Complex is still 0% contained.
Mia is Looking for a Good Home
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Mia. I am a female, tortie Domestic Shorthair. Age...
SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom
Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
Humboldt OES Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire Response update
Humboldt, Calif — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of numerous active fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service (USFS) - Six Rivers National Forest.
Fire crew battling Six Rivers Lightning Complex lose 2 vehicles, hike out
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has exploded in size in the past 24 hours. It's now burned nearly 9,000 acres and there is still no containment. More than 500 firefighters are working the blaze that has prompted evacuations in Humboldt and Trinity counties. The complex was...
