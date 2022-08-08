Read full article on original website
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
$7.1M fair housing lawsuit settlement reached with company running 3 senior living apartments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and fair housing organizations in six different states announced a settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit against against the Clover Group. That company's 38 properties named in the lawsuit include Gardens on Gateway Senior Apartments (McCordsville);...
Indiana senior care company agrees to $5.5 million payment to resolve Medicare fraud allegations
INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, an Indiana nursing and long-term care services provider, agreed to pay more than $5.5 million to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims to the Medicare program, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Wednesday. In 2017, a former employee...
Lawrence company develops 'mailbox of the future' that can receive packages by drone
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Dronedek, a company based in Lawrence, has developed the world's first 'smart mailbox' that is climate-controlled, secure and can receive mail and packages by drone. "Ninety-one percent of all deliveries are five pounds or less, which makes them perfect for drone delivery," said Dronedek Chairman &...
WISH-TV
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville
The store sells adult diapers and adult children's clothing such as onesies. For that reason, the city feels it's a sex shop not a medical supply store.
indianacapitalchronicle.com
$130 million in tax credits and bond awards for affordable housing
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced six developments have received awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, in conjunction with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. This funding is used to incentivize private developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation,...
WTHR
'This is actually going to become just like the flu': Indianapolis physician shares advice on COVID-19 as new school year begins
INDIANAPOLIS — Two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians expect the coronavirus to be a part of our lives for many more years. 13News checked in with Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician at Community Health Network, about the immediate future and what parents should know as they send their kids back to school.
Kimblewick by Del Webb’s Highly Anticipated Amenity Center Set to Open Summer 2023
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced Kimblewick by Del Webb ’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open at the Indianapolis-area community in Summer 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005064/en/ Kimblewick by Del Webb’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open in Summer 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mayor Hogsett puts forth plan for rising property taxes, some want more done
From 2017 to 2021, assessed values for homes in Marion County increased 35% leading to increased property taxes. Bethany Schultz, a realtor and multiple homeowner, has felt this first-hand.
WTHR
Here's how to nominate your favorite teacher for free Chipotle
INDIANAPOLIS — Here's a way to recognize your favorite teacher with free food!. To honor teachers as the new school year begins, Chipotle is giving people the opportunity to nominate their favorite K-12 educators for the chance to win free entrées for all teachers at their school. Nominations...
Hoosier students getting job-readiness boost from IDOE
INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff at Central Christian Academy on Indianapolis' southeast side are starting the new year with big support from the Indiana Department of Education. In July, the IDOE awarded $10 million to 58 different schools across the state to help them incorporate Indiana Employability Skills into...
Inside Indiana Business
Housing authority awards $130M in tax credits, bonds
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is awarding $130 million to six developments through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. The authority says the funding helps incentivize private developers to invest in the purchase, rehabilitation, and construction of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana. “Through...
Elwood McDonald's to donate 50% of sales Wednesday in honor of Officer Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The McDonald's in Elwood is honoring fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz by donating a portion of its sales to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation. On Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the restaurant, located at 7340 State Road 28, will donate 50% of its sales to the nonprofit based in Noblesville.
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
Proposed Indy budget emphasizes tax cut, includes rental assistance dip
Indianapolis' proposed 2023 budget includes increased funding for the police department and other public safety entities, public health and the Department of Public Works.
indyschild.com
Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall
Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
EPA settlement has Indianapolis company paying $310,000 penalty
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced a settlement with a local company for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. Metalworking Lubricants Co. will pay a penalty of $155,000 to the United States and $155,000 to the state of Indiana, under...
Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Exterior upgrade on Geist Reservoir
Built in 1988 on Geist Reservoir, this home’s owners were looking to update the exterior and increase the waterfront backyard’s aesthetic appeal and entertaining space. A covered deck made from Ipe, a Brazilian hardwood that naturally repels insects and resists decay, replaced a gravel patio. Retractable screens hidden in the deck’s columns provide protection from the elements at the press of a button.
wfyi.org
These Black youth want to improve mental health in Indy. Here’s what they’re doing
A local faith group is helping Black Indianapolis youth learn about politics and empowerment. The eight young people in the first cohort of Faith in Indiana’s Black Youth Collective fellowship program are using the experience to advocate for more mental health awareness in the city. Georon Evans, 20, said...
YMCA offering big bonuses for after-school care workers in central Indiana
AVON, Ind. — The YMCA is offering some big incentives in an attempt to attract workers for the youth development team. That includes the before- and after-school program positions. The organization is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires. Additionally, those workers that stay a year can earn...
