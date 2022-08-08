ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town

NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indianacapitalchronicle.com

$130 million in tax credits and bond awards for affordable housing

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced six developments have received awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, in conjunction with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. This funding is used to incentivize private developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation,...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Kimblewick by Del Webb’s Highly Anticipated Amenity Center Set to Open Summer 2023

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced Kimblewick by Del Webb ’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open at the Indianapolis-area community in Summer 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005064/en/ Kimblewick by Del Webb’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open in Summer 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Here's how to nominate your favorite teacher for free Chipotle

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's a way to recognize your favorite teacher with free food!. To honor teachers as the new school year begins, Chipotle is giving people the opportunity to nominate their favorite K-12 educators for the chance to win free entrées for all teachers at their school. Nominations...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Hoosier students getting job-readiness boost from IDOE

INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff at Central Christian Academy on Indianapolis' southeast side are starting the new year with big support from the Indiana Department of Education. In July, the IDOE awarded $10 million to 58 different schools across the state to help them incorporate Indiana Employability Skills into...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Housing authority awards $130M in tax credits, bonds

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is awarding $130 million to six developments through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. The authority says the funding helps incentivize private developers to invest in the purchase, rehabilitation, and construction of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana. “Through...
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall

Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

EPA settlement has Indianapolis company paying $310,000 penalty

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced a settlement with a local company for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. Metalworking Lubricants Co. will pay a penalty of $155,000 to the United States and $155,000 to the state of Indiana, under...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Blueprint for Improvement: Exterior upgrade on Geist Reservoir

Built in 1988 on Geist Reservoir, this home’s owners were looking to update the exterior and increase the waterfront backyard’s aesthetic appeal and entertaining space. A covered deck made from Ipe, a Brazilian hardwood that naturally repels insects and resists decay, replaced a gravel patio. Retractable screens hidden in the deck’s columns provide protection from the elements at the press of a button.
CARMEL, IN

