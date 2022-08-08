ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medvedev: Russia will achieve its aims in Ukraine

Reuters
 2 days ago
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Monday that Russia would achieve its aims in the conflict in Ukraine on its own terms, warning that the West had a long-term plan to destroy Russia.

"Russia is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine and is attaining peace on our terms," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Russia's security council, told TASS in an interview.

Medvedev cast the 2008 war in Georgia, the enlargement of the NATO military alliance westwards and the Ukraine war as part of an attempt by the United States and its allies to destroy Russia.

"The goal is the same: to destroy Russia," he was quoted as saying.

Comments / 83

Ron Black
2d ago

Russia is its own worst enemy. what happens when a bully gets cornered. they do the only thing they know. try to fight and lie your way out...Russia is taken its own self out

Mike Chronoviat
2d ago

Im sure Putin has told the families of loved ones who died in vain some lies about what heroes they are.Wonce they are given the truth,Putins days are over.There is nothing worse then the scorn of a mother.

Ted Rocafort
2d ago

Yes, self-destruction is certainly part of Russian culture and has been for many centuries. It's part if their DNA.

