InvestorPlace

5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock

Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
StreetInsider.com

Accel Entertainment (ACEL) PT Lowered to $12 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Omer Sander lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Invitae Corporation (NVTA) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Julia Qin downgraded Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Megaport Ltd. (MP1:AU) (MGPPF) PT Raised to AUD8 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Bob Chen raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Allstate (ALL) PT Lowered to $139 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Alex Scott ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Li Auto (LI) Down in Pre-Market; Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is down slightly in pre-market trading Wednesday after Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: HSBC Downgrades Altice-USA (ATUS) to Hold

HSBC analyst Nicolas Cote-Colisson downgraded Altice-USA (NYSE: ATUS) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Salzgitter AG (SZG:GR) (SZGPY) PT Lowered to EUR25 at UBS

UBS analyst Andrew Jonesk lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
