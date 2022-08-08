ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

European shares bounce back from U.S. jobs report hammering

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4gI2_0h8jrTDM00

Aug 8 (Reuters) - European shares logged their best day in nearly two weeks on Monday after clocking falls in the previous week when a strong U.S. jobs report rekindled bets of another aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.8%, steadying after snapping two weeks of gains on Friday.

Nearly all sectors were up, with economically sensitive sectors including financial services (.SXFP) and autos (.SXAP) leading gains.

Focus shifts to a key inflation data from the world's biggest economy later in the week. Global stock markets were spooked on Friday after data showed a large increase in U.S. employment, denting hopes that the Fed might let up in its series of rate hikes aimed at taming surging inflation.

After ending July with gains of over 7%, the STOXX 600 has struggled this month to extend the momentum on worries over dour economic data, rising geopolitical tensions and fears that higher interest rates could tip the economy into a recession.

Investor morale in the euro zone was essentially unchanged in August from July, with a rise too little to stave off recession fears, a survey showed. read more

"We see recession in Europe as likely even absent big rate hikes as broad economic stress from an energy crisis bite...The European Central Bank and markets underappreciate the risk of the energy crunch causing a recession, and the ECB will eventually accept this and rethink its rate path," wrote strategists at BlackRock in a note.

The world's biggest asset manager is underweight on European equities as the energy price shock stoked by the Ukraine war puts the region at risk of stagflation, they added.

Meanwhile, European oil (.SXEP) and healthcare stocks (.SXDP) missed out the broader rally, up 0.6% and flat, respectively.

Crude prices held near multi-month lows on demand worries, while healthcare stocks were pressured by the U.S. Senate on Sunday passing a bill intended to lower drug prices, among other things. read more

Danish brewer Carlsberg rose 1.5% after lifting its profit growth outlook for 2022, saying it has been able to resume Ukraine operations and log a strong performance in Europe and Asia. read more

Siemens Energy fell 1.0%, blaming a 200 million euro ($204 million) charge related to winding down its Russian business for a wider net loss in 2022. read more

Italian stocks (.FTMIB) lagged their European peers after global ratings agency Moody's cut the country's outlook to "negative" from "stable" on Friday. read more

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dollar drops on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Federal Reserve#Pan European#Sxap#Fed#The European Central Bank#Ecb
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
STOCKS
CNBC

First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load

A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister said. Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Ukraine eventually aims to ship out 3...
INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

7 Growth Stocks Looking Attractive Following a Correction

Though this year hasn't gotten off on the right foot for stocks, the red ink has presented some good opportunities to buy growth stocks on weakness. Adobe (ADBE) can benefit from the growth of the gig economy. As more people become freelancers, the complexities of paying taxes as an independent...
STOCKS
Reuters

Moscow says Ukraine 'taking Europe hostage' by shelling nuclear plant

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday accused Kyiv of trying to "take Europe hostage" by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it wanted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, but that Kyiv was blocking a potential visit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

539K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy