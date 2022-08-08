ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
AOL Corp

Singer Amy Grant hospitalized in Nashville after bike accident

A Wednesday bike accident in Nashville has landed Amy Grant in the hospital. The Christian singer, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was treated for cuts and abrasions, a rep told Yahoo Entertainment. She was listed in stable condition and held overnight as a precaution. She "will be staying another night for observation and treatment," the rep added.
NBC News

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey is on ‘fire’ with piano and singing performance

Audrey McGraw is following in the musical footsteps of her famous parents, country music super couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Earlier this week, McGraw, 20, posted a video of herself on Instagram that showed her performing a stunning rendition of Pat Benatar's 1981 hit "Fire and Ice." The black-and-white clip finds the youngest of the three McGraw daughters sitting at a piano and singing an emo rendition of the rock tune.
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month

Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
Outsider.com

Ronnie Dunn Talks the Resurgence of ’90s Country Music

It’s a good time to be Ronnie Dunn. He’s one half of the iconic ’90s duo Brooks & Dunn, and ’90s country music is having quite a moment. It’s such a moment, in fact, that the Grand Ole Opry is spending the year celebrating the very distinct sounds of the decade. Throughout the year, they’re hosting “Opry Loves the ’90s” events, and they have an exhibit featuring the decade’s most memorable artists. They even aired a special to celebrate it in July.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s New Song ‘Crazy Times’

Sammy Hagar and the Circle have released a new song, "Crazy Times," giving fans the first taste of the upcoming album of the same name. “We went into the studio to record in the fall of 2021 when the world was starting to come out of the pandemic bubble we’d all been living in," Hagar noted in a press release. "The lyrics for ‘Crazy Times’ just came from that new freedom we were feeling, the freedom felt unbelievable, but a little uncertain, too. We had to ask ourselves, ‘What are we doing here and what do we want?’
musictimes.com

Poison Not Touring Until 2025; Bret Michaels Planning for His Own 2023 Tour

Poison is currently traveling across the United States for their "The Stadium Tour" in collaboration with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and the Blackhearts, and Classless Act, but frontman Bret Michaels confirmed that this would be their last for now. In an interview with Eddie Trunk of SiriusXM's "Trunk...
