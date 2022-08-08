Hot & humid w/ isolated showers

Another scorcher on tap for Tuesday as afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 90s! High humidity means it will feel like 100°+ during the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for the eastern shore through 8pm Tuesday evening, but the National Weather Service will likely extend that to counties on the west side of the bay this evening. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon. The better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will be on Wednesday. A drier and cooler air mass settles in over the Mid-Atlantic—decreasing humidity and dropping temperatures back into the 80s into the upcoming weekend.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A slight chance of thunderstorms before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

