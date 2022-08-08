Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Arizona primaries bring new wave of deranged conservatives into focus
Arizona has a documented history of producing some of the least qualified, most galling figures in political history. This year’s GOP primaries in Arizona are an homage to that history of right-wing derangement. Take your pick: In virtually every race, you’ll find candidates with questionable — if not laughable — experience, espousing dangerous viewpoints that aren’t nearly as funny. And frighteningly, each of them has at least a puncher’s chance at wielding ultraconservative power in a state with one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the country.
Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate escalates election fears ahead of GOP primary
Arizona Republican Blake Masters, who earned Donald Trump's endorsement for the Senate race by embracing the former President's lies that he won the 2020 election, has turned to questioning whether the 2022 midterm election will be legitimate, as he tries to lock up support among the party faithful ahead of next month's primary.
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday...
RESULTS: Trump-backed Blake Masters wins the GOP primary to take on Sen. Mark Kelly in Arizona
Arizona is holding a highly-watched GOP Senate primary on Tuesday. Polls in the state closed at 7 p.m. local time and 10 p.m. ET. Venture capitalist Blake Masters won the primary to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who in 2020 defeated then-Republican Sen. Martha McSally in a special election to fill the remaining term of the late GOP Sen. John McCain.
People
Trump-Backed Arizona Candidate Says He Won't Concede if He Loses on Tuesday
An Arizona representative running for secretary of state and backed by Donald Trump is taking a cue from the former president: boldly claiming that, even if he loses Tuesday's Arizona primary, he will refuse to concede. Republican Mark Finchem has made Trump's claims of voter fraud a core part of...
Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Karrin Taylor Robson blasts 'fraud' Kari Lake ahead of primary: 'An opportunist'
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson criticized her opponent, Kari Lake, ahead of Tuesday's election, referring to her as a "fraud," a "fake," and a "fabulous actress" for her shift from being an anti-Trump Republican to singing the former president's praises as she seeks to win the party's nomination for governor.
deseret.com
A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?
As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
Trump-Backed Candidate Slammed by Rock Star for Using His Song at Rally
Dee Snider of Twisted Sister called Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and her campaign "fascist morons."
Jan 6 witness defiant after losing primary and standing up to Trump: ‘I would do it again in a heartbeat’
The Arizona legislator who recently testified to the House January 6 select committee about ex-president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election has no regrets about his actions despite losing Tuesday’s primary election to a Trump-endorsed challenger.Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers lost his Republican primary for a state Senate seat in the eastern suburbs of Phoenix by a nearly two-to-one margin, bringing his political career to an apparent end due to the Grand Canyon State’s legislative term limits.But Mr Bowers told the Associated Press he would not change anything about his conduct over the last year and a...
The county that will determine whether Arizona goes red or blue this year
President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Maricopa County during the 2020 presidential election marked a significant departure from the county’s historic voting habits.
"Deeply troubling": Trump-backed GOP conspiracists just moved closer to control of Arizona elections
Republican election conspiracists endorsed by former President Donald Trump appear likely to sweep the Arizona Republican primaries, putting them closer to positions that would allow them to oversee the state's elections. Former news anchor Kari Lake, who was endorsed by Trump after saying it was "disqualifying" for Republicans to reject...
Kari Lake Cried Foul at Election Results. Then She Started Winning
When the initial votes in Arizona started rolling in Tuesday night and Kari Lake was trailing, she and her fellow MAGA allies resorted to a familiar election-night tactic: They cried foul.But overnight, Lake made up the ground she’d lost to Karrin Taylor Robson, her main rival for Arizona’s GOP nomination for governor. Now, on the cusp of winning the hotly contested primary, Lake and her allies found themselves squirming to explain how the election she was on track to win was still, somehow, as corrupt and fraudulent as they’d already claimed it was.“There is no path to victory for my...
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat
Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes
Trump-backed candidate Lake wins Republican nod for Arizona governor
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Kari Lake, a former news anchor who has embraced former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud, has been projected to win the Republican nomination for Arizona governor, according to Edison Research.
