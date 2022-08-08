ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Arizona primaries bring new wave of deranged conservatives into focus

Arizona has a documented history of producing some of the least qualified, most galling figures in political history. This year’s GOP primaries in Arizona are an homage to that history of right-wing derangement. Take your pick: In virtually every race, you’ll find candidates with questionable — if not laughable — experience, espousing dangerous viewpoints that aren’t nearly as funny. And frighteningly, each of them has at least a puncher’s chance at wielding ultraconservative power in a state with one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the country.
Business Insider

RESULTS: Trump-backed Blake Masters wins the GOP primary to take on Sen. Mark Kelly in Arizona

Arizona is holding a highly-watched GOP Senate primary on Tuesday. Polls in the state closed at 7 p.m. local time and 10 p.m. ET. Venture capitalist Blake Masters won the primary to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who in 2020 defeated then-Republican Sen. Martha McSally in a special election to fill the remaining term of the late GOP Sen. John McCain.
Fox News

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Karrin Taylor Robson blasts 'fraud' Kari Lake ahead of primary: 'An opportunist'

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson criticized her opponent, Kari Lake, ahead of Tuesday's election, referring to her as a "fraud," a "fake," and a "fabulous actress" for her shift from being an anti-Trump Republican to singing the former president's praises as she seeks to win the party's nomination for governor.
deseret.com

A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?

As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
The Independent

Jan 6 witness defiant after losing primary and standing up to Trump: ‘I would do it again in a heartbeat’

The Arizona legislator who recently testified to the House January 6 select committee about ex-president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election has no regrets about his actions despite losing Tuesday’s primary election to a Trump-endorsed challenger.Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers lost his Republican primary for a state Senate seat in the eastern suburbs of Phoenix by a nearly two-to-one margin, bringing his political career to an apparent end due to the Grand Canyon State’s legislative term limits.But Mr Bowers told the Associated Press he would not change anything about his conduct over the last year and a...
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Cried Foul at Election Results. Then She Started Winning

When the initial votes in Arizona started rolling in Tuesday night and Kari Lake was trailing, she and her fellow MAGA allies resorted to a familiar election-night tactic: They cried foul.But overnight, Lake made up the ground she’d lost to Karrin Taylor Robson, her main rival for Arizona’s GOP nomination for governor. Now, on the cusp of winning the hotly contested primary, Lake and her allies found themselves squirming to explain how the election she was on track to win was still, somehow, as corrupt and fraudulent as they’d already claimed it was.“There is no path to victory for my...
Axios

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat

Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
