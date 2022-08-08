Searching for the needle in a haystack: Are agrochemicals linked to cancer? – NAU

Read full article on original website
WebMD
PFAS 'Forever Chemicals' Are Linked With Liver Cancer
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A chemical called perfluooctane sulfate (PFOS) has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, a new study indicates. PFOS are used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products, and are referred to as “forever chemicals” because they break down very slowly and accumulate both in the environment and in human tissue.
Fox News
Study finds exposure to 'forever' chemicals in household products leads to liver cancer
A new study suggests that individuals with regular exposure to synthetic chemicals found in everyday household products have a greater likelihood of developing liver cancer. Researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California determined that individuals have 350% greater odds of developing the disease if they are exposed to man-made "forever" chemicals. The study, which was published in JHEP Reports earlier this week, is the first to confirm the correlation using human samples.
Phys.org
Researchers show that locusts can 'sniff' out human cancer
Researchers at Michigan State University have shown that locusts can not only "smell" the difference between cancer cells and healthy cells, but they can also distinguish between different cancer cell lines. . However, patients need not worry about locusts swarming their doctors' offices. Rather, the researchers say this work could provide...
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
technologynetworks.com
Preventing Moles From Turning Into Melanoma
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing various duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives our skin, eyes, and hair color. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
archyworldys.com
Seeds that help prevent cancer
According to National Cancer Institute, This is a disease where malignant cells spread throughout the body irregularly, which, in some cases, are part of the formation of tumors that can be benign or malignant. The World Health Organization, WHO, states that in the year 2020, almost 10 million deaths around...
scitechdaily.com
A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer
Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
MedicalXpress
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose safe for immunocompromised
A fourth dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine seems safe for immunocompromised individuals aged 12 years or older, according to research published in the July 15 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Anne M. Hause, Ph.D., from the CDC COVID-19 Emergency Response...
MedicalXpress
Ivermectin, blood washing, ozone: How long COVID survivors are being sold the next round of miracle cures
People with long COVID are going online to look for support. But these valuable discussion forums, chat groups and other online peer-support networks can also spread harmful misinformation. Online groups allow unproven therapies to be promoted, sometimes by members who believe they are sharing helpful information. Sometimes entrepreneurs are promoting...
Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’
Bill Gates is calling the re-emergence of polio in New York a reminder that the disease remains "a threat to us all." A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
London offering polio boosters to approximately 1 million children
Roughly 1 million children in the greater London area will be offered a polio booster after the virus was detected in multiple samples in the city's sewer system, health officials said Wednesday.
cancernetwork.com
Brandon Sheffield, MD, Details NGS Benefits Vs Single-Gene Testing in NSCLC
At the 2022 WCLC, Brandon Sheffield, MD, presented data demonstrating the advantage of next-generation sequencing over other biomarker testing strategies in patients with non–small cell lung cancer. At the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer, CancerNetwork® spoke with Brandon Sheffield, MD, an anatomic and molecular pathologist at William Osler...
curetoday.com
Abecma Improves Progression-Free Survival in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Data from a clinical trial demonstrate a “clear clinical benefit” of using a CAR-T cell therapy in patients with multiple myeloma, according to the drugs manufacturer. Abcema (idecabtagene vicleucel) significantly improved progression-free survival (time during and after treatment when the patient lives without disease progression) compared to standard combination regimens in patients with pretreated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to Bristol Myers Squibb, the co-manufacturer of the CAR-T cell therapy.
scitechdaily.com
First Treatment for a Rare Form of Cancer Discovered
A novel treatment for a rare kind of kidney cancer has been uncovered. There are currently no proven treatments for metastatic or irresectable chromophobe renal cell carcinoma (ChRCC), a rare type of kidney cancer. Researchers provide the first evidence that ChRCC can be treated with ferroptosis in a study headed...
ajmc.com
Subcutaneous and Sublingual Immunotherapy Cost-Effective for Children With House Dust Mite Allergic Asthma
Allergen immunotherapy, especially given by the subcutaneous route, was shown to be cost-effective for children with house dust mite-driven allergic asthma, according to a recent study based in Portugal. Results of a study published in Allergy: European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology and based in Portugal showed subcutaneous (SCIT)...
cgtlive.com
Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy Promotes Durable Responses
CT103A, a fully human BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy, demonstrated deepening efficacy with an acceptable toxicity profile, according to updated data from the phase 1/2 FUMANBA-1 trial. This article was previously published on our sister site, OncLive. The fully human BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy, CT103A, demonstrated deepening efficacy with an acceptable...
labpulse.com
Gene analysis sees success in cancer treatment study
August 8, 2022 -- Personalized medicine for lung cancer using molecular-targeted drugs is now common, but there have been few prospective validation studies about the usefulness of lung cancer gene panel testing using cytology samples. In research presented Sunday at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC)...
FOXBusiness
Pfizer enlists children and adults for Lyme disease vaccine in a late stage clinical trial
Pfizer and Valneva, a French pharmaceutical company, announced they are recruiting approximately 6,000 people for a late-stage clinical of a vaccine meant to protect against Lyme disease. Participants will include adults and children aged five and older in "highly endemic" regions in Europe and the U.S. for Lyme disease, the...
