Mike Releases Disco! Vinyl, Shares New “Alarmed!” Video: Watch
Mike is releasing his 2021 album Disco! on vinyl for the first time. The LP is available at the online shop for his label 10k. To accompany the vinyl release, Mike has shared the music video for his Disco! standout “Alarmed!,” featuring Tigrayan rapper Sideshow. The visual was filmed in Dublin, Ireland by FindJordy, and follows the two rappers through the city as they ride around in cars, hang out in alleyways smoking, and trade verses over the beat. Check it out below.
Jimin Appears to Be Working With Ariana Grande's Producer For His Solo Album
ARMYs have been begging BTS's vocal line to release solo albums for what feels like ever, and their dreams are finally coming true. On June 14, BTS announced they were taking a temporary hiatus from making music as a group to focus on their solo music, promising each member will release a solo project. First came J-Hope's solo album, "Jack in the Box," which dropped on July 15. His large-scale album promotions wrapped up with a history-making solo performance at Lollapalooza on July 29. Basically, Big Hit is not playing around when it comes to the group's solo work. Case in point: Jimin is linking up with some of the biggest producers in the game for his first solo outing.
NME
UNKLE share new track ‘The Way Back Home’ from ‘Rōnin II’ mixtape
UNKLE have shared a new track called ‘The Way Back Home’ – you can listen to it below. The song serves as the first taste of ‘Rōnin II’, the second instalment in a two-part mixtape project, which is due for release on August 31 (pre-order here).
NME
Danger Mouse & Black Thought – ‘Cheat Codes’ review: producer and MC are on killer form
They say that success breeds expectation, so when one of the most acclaimed producers of the 21st century – Danger Mouse – and one of the most revered rappers alive – Black Thought – join forces for an album that’s been talked about for almost two decades, it’s safe to say that anticipation is high. Throw features from the likes of Run The Jewels, the late MF DOOM, Raekwon, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$ and more into the mix, and you begin to wonder if it might even collapse under the weight of expectation.
hypebeast.com
BLACKPINK Announces Release Date for Sophomore Album, 'Born Pink'
After revealing the global dates for its upcoming world tour, YG Entertainment‘s K-Pop supergroup BLACKPINK has now announced a release date for their sophomore album, Born Pink. The announcement comes as Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo continue the celebration of their sixth anniversary this week. Born Pink serves...
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In Philly
Atlanta Black Star reported that Jennifer Hudson and artist and actor Common have flared rumors of a possible relationship after the “Breathe” co-stars were seen out together on what's being alleged as a romantic dinner date in Philadelphia.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
In Style
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Zendaya Comparison And Colorism Commentary
Keke “keep a job” Palmer is never one to play with. As Nope hit theaters over the weekend, one Twitter user chose to stir the pot with the following tweet: “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”
Ashanti And Nelly Shock Fans With Playful “Body On Me” Performance
Click here to read the full article. On Friday (August 5), Ashanti and Nelly caused a stir with a surprise performance of their 2008 song “Body on Me.” The former couple gave fans much to see as the duo playfully interacted with each other on stage at the Oakland Arena. In footage caught by an attendee, fans can be heard screaming as the two recite their lyrics to each other face-to-face. The two dated back in the early 2000’s, before calling it quits around 2014.More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyAshanti Admits...
Ice Cube Says He Regrets Passing On Playing “O-Dog” In ‘Menace II Society’
Ice Cube is one of the most accomplished rap artists to pursue an acting career in Hip-Hop history. Over the past three decades, Cube has landed a number of culturally iconic roles, such as Doughboy in Boyz N the Hood and Craig in his Friday trilogy. Yet, when asked if there are any acting roles that Cube regrets passing on, he mentioned the role of O-Dog in the 1993 film Menace II Society as the one that got away. According to Cube, his decision to decline the role was strategic, as he wanted to avoid being typecast as the “L.A. gangbanger” following the success of Boyz N the Hood.
Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers
Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]
Mike Tyson says Hulu stole his life story for an upcoming miniseries: 'Heads will roll for this'
The Hulu miniseries titled "Mike" is set to be released on August 25 and stars Trevante Rhodes as the controversial boxer.
NME
Idris Elba on how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s ‘American Gangster’ by writing a poem
Idris Elba has spoken about how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s 2007 album ‘American Gangster’. The actor and musician was speaking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his new film Beast when he recalled securing his way onto the rapper’s 10th album. He also discussed being featured on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album ‘McCartney III: Imagined‘.
The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 (So Far)
Somehow, we've made it through the first half of 2022. It seems as if time moves faster with each passing week, but for now, we can look back on all the great music we got to hear over the last six months. It's been over two years since the pandemic...
‘LHH: Atlanta’s Rasheeda & Kirk Admit Ray J & Princess Love Still ‘Really Love Each Other’
Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have been through their fair share of relationship struggles, and now they’re trying to help out their friends. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to the couple ahead of the new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. They revealed that they’ve had talks with Princess Love and Ray J, who are currently in the midst of a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship.
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi just reunited to play Black Sabbath classics in Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi make surprise appearance to close the 2022 Commonwealth games in their hometown of Birmingham
