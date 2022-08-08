ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire hydrant floods street after vehicle crash

By Katherine Lane
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTCEp_0h8jo22F00

UPDATE - Arroyo Grande Police confirm Dakota Lester, 23, from Nipomo was arrested for DUI.
___
Late Sunday night, a vehicle flipped over after crashing into a fire hydrant, unleashing a two-story water eruption.

5 Cities Fire Authority responded at 10:54 p.m. to the collision at the Grand Avenue and South Rena Street intersection.

By 11:40 p.m., the city's water authority had shut off the bursting hydrant.

Flowing water flooded the surrounding streets but did not impact traffic aside from the road closure at the crash scene.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported that the Arroyo Grande Police are investigating a possible DUI and that one person was injured.

This is an ongoing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

