2022 European Championship Previews: Italy’s Time To Shine In Men’s Relays
LCM (50m) At the last edition of the European Championships in May 2021, the same trio of nations stood on the podium in all three men’s relays: Russia, Great Britain and Italy. With Russia banned from competing and the Brits facing a number of key absences after racing at...
Swimming Australia Reveals Second Half Of Duel In The Pool Roster
Cody Simpson, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister, and Shayna Jack are amongst some of the additions onto the second half of Australia's duel in the pool team. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Tuesday, Swimming Australia announced the second half of their Duel In The Pool roster, which is set...
2022 European Championships Previews: Toussaint, Panziera Lead Women’s Backstroke
LCM (50m) The women’s backstroke events at the 2022 European Championships don’t feature the trio of Kaylee McKeown (AUS), Kylie Masse (CAN), and Regan Smith (USA), but there’s still plenty of talent, especially in the sprints, to make the races exciting. One of the leading backstrokers at these Championships is Netherlands’ Kira Toussaint, who is the fastest women’s sprint backstroker in European history. The European Record holder in the LCM 50 back, Toussaint stands a good chance of winning both the 50 back and 100 back at these championships.
Kristof Milak Adds Freestyle To Butterfly For European Championships
LCM (50m) With the entry lists for the 2022 European Aquatics Championships now published, we know that Hungary’s world record holder Kristof Milak will be broadening his horizons. Beyond the 100m and 200m butterfly events, the latter of which he reigns as the current world record holder, Olympic champion...
2022 European Championship Previews: Can Martinenghi Keep His Momentum in Rome?
LCM (50m) After dominating the last four editions of the European Championships, Adam Peaty is skipping this year’s meet. With Anton Chupkov also out of the meet due to the Russian ban, we’ll see new champions in all three male breaststroke events in 2022. Italian Nicolo Martinenghi is...
2022 European Championships: Pilato, Meilutyte Set for Breaststroke Rematches
LCM (50m) Just when it seemed like there had been a changing of the guard among women’s breaststrokers, 25-year-old Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte came out of retirement to edge 17-year-old Italian world record holder Benedetta Pilato for the 50 breast title at the World Championships in June. Two months later,...
2022 European Championship Previews: Quadarella Eyes Distance Free Triple-Triple
LCM (50m) Women’s distance freestyle in Europe has been a bit top-heavy for the last few years. There are European distance stars, like Italy’s Simona Quadarella, a world champion, Germany’s Isabel Gose, who has been consistently performing at a very high level, and Hungary’s Ajna Kesely, who won four medals at the 2017 World Junior Championships.
Wellbrock’s Coach: World Championship Medalist Likely to Skip 800 Free at Euros
Florian Wellbrock (above) and Lukas Maertens both had bouts of COVID-19 after the World Championships, with both likely to skip a race at Euros as a result. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti/SwimSwam.com. German swimmer Florian Wellbrock says that while he plans to swim at this week’s European Championships in Rome...
Rob Woodhouse Becomes Australia’s First Olympic Medallist to Swim English Channel
Rob Woodhouse becomes Australia's first Olympic medallist to cross the English Channel all while raising money for Can Too and North Ayrshire Swim Club. Archive photo via Can Too Foundation. On Saturday, Australian Olympic medallist and former GM of the International Swimming League’s London Roar, Rob Woodhouse, completed his solo...
2022 European Championship Previews: Can Hosszu Find The IM Magic One More Time?
LCM (50m) Katinka Hosszu has long been the dominant force in Europe in the women’s medley events, but that reign was disrupted last year in Budapest when the Iron Lady lost her 200 IM crown for the first time in a decade. Prior to that race, Hosszu did return...
2022 European Championship Previews: Absences Open The Door In Women’s Sprint Free
LCM (50m) The women’s sprint freestyle landscape in Europe looks significantly different than it has for the last decade, as Dutch legends Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Femke Heemskerk have both retired in the last nine months, as has the queen of the 200 free, Italian Federica Pellegrini. Kromowidjojo won the...
The Pros and Cons of European Championships 4/2 Per Country Qualification Rule
LCM (50m) Most major international meets are not wholly a test of who is ‘the best’ in any given week of competition. In many cases, they are a test of who is ‘the best’ in any given week of competition among those who were the best during their countries’ unique selection process.
2022 European Championships: Who Will Step Up in the Men’s IM?
LCM (50m) At the 2022 World Championships, Frenchman Leon Marchand put on a show in the IMs. He won both the 200-meter and 400-meter; in the latter, he clocked the second-fastest swim in history and broke the European record. But Marchand is forgoing the European Championships to have a break before the NCAA season starts, which leaves the door open for the competitors who will be in Rome.
Peaty, Guy & Thomas Out, Hibbott & Clark In For Brits At European Championships
After representing Team England at the Commonwealth Games, Imogen and Holly will both now be part of the British team travelling to Italy for the third of three major international meets in two months across this unprecedented summer of aquatics. Clark won a superb silver in the 50m Breaststroke in...
Swim Ireland Announces Final European Championship Roster; Ellen Walshe Withdraws
Ellen Walshe is one of a few different Irish swimmers who have either opted not to race or withdrawn on medical grounds from the European Championships. Archive photo via David Kiberd/Sportsfile. Courtesy: Swim Ireland. On the back of a highly successful Commonwealth Games in the pool for Swim Ireland athletes,...
C’Wealth Games Gold Medalist Duncan Scott Absent From Euros Start Lists
LCM (50m) The 2022 European Championships are nearly upon us with the pool swimming action kicking off on Thursday, August 11th. The entry lists have been published, giving us a glimpse into the matchups ready to take place at Parco Del Foro Italico on both the men’s and women’s sides over the course of the 7-day affair.
99-Year-Old Willard “Wink” Lamb on Setting 1500 Free Masters World Record (VIDEO)
At 83, Lamb returned to the pool - He currently owns eight world records in the 95-99 age group: the 50/100/200/400/800/1500 freestyle Current photo via. Reported by Sophie Kaufman. When 99-year old Willard Lamb was born, only two men had ever set the World Record in the 1500 free: Henry...
Michael Andrew Bets His Olympic Gold Medal on a Swimming Race
Michael Andrew staked his Olympic gold medal on a swimming race against two brothers in a "boss battle." Who came out on top? Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. US Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Andrew, who was on the World Record setting 400 medley relay at the Tokyo 2020...
USA Women To Play For Gold At FINA Water Polo Youth World Championship
The USA Youth Women's National Team will play for gold at the FINA Youth World Championship following a 18-9 win over Italy on Sunday. Archive photo via Justin Casterline/USA Water Polo. Courtesy: USA Water Polo. Belgrade, Serbia – August 7 – The USA Youth Women’s National Team will play for...
