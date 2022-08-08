ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

swimswam.com

Swimming Australia Reveals Second Half Of Duel In The Pool Roster

Cody Simpson, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister, and Shayna Jack are amongst some of the additions onto the second half of Australia's duel in the pool team. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Tuesday, Swimming Australia announced the second half of their Duel In The Pool roster, which is set...
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships Previews: Toussaint, Panziera Lead Women's Backstroke

LCM (50m) The women’s backstroke events at the 2022 European Championships don’t feature the trio of Kaylee McKeown (AUS), Kylie Masse (CAN), and Regan Smith (USA), but there’s still plenty of talent, especially in the sprints, to make the races exciting. One of the leading backstrokers at these Championships is Netherlands’ Kira Toussaint, who is the fastest women’s sprint backstroker in European history. The European Record holder in the LCM 50 back, Toussaint stands a good chance of winning both the 50 back and 100 back at these championships.
swimswam.com

Kristof Milak Adds Freestyle To Butterfly For European Championships

LCM (50m) With the entry lists for the 2022 European Aquatics Championships now published, we know that Hungary’s world record holder Kristof Milak will be broadening his horizons. Beyond the 100m and 200m butterfly events, the latter of which he reigns as the current world record holder, Olympic champion...
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Pilato, Meilutyte Set for Breaststroke Rematches

LCM (50m) Just when it seemed like there had been a changing of the guard among women’s breaststrokers, 25-year-old Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte came out of retirement to edge 17-year-old Italian world record holder Benedetta Pilato for the 50 breast title at the World Championships in June. Two months later,...
swimswam.com

2022 European Championship Previews: Quadarella Eyes Distance Free Triple-Triple

LCM (50m) Women’s distance freestyle in Europe has been a bit top-heavy for the last few years. There are European distance stars, like Italy’s Simona Quadarella, a world champion, Germany’s Isabel Gose, who has been consistently performing at a very high level, and Hungary’s Ajna Kesely, who won four medals at the 2017 World Junior Championships.
Sports
swimswam.com

The Pros and Cons of European Championships 4/2 Per Country Qualification Rule

LCM (50m) Most major international meets are not wholly a test of who is ‘the best’ in any given week of competition. In many cases, they are a test of who is ‘the best’ in any given week of competition among those who were the best during their countries’ unique selection process.
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Who Will Step Up in the Men's IM?

LCM (50m) At the 2022 World Championships, Frenchman Leon Marchand put on a show in the IMs. He won both the 200-meter and 400-meter; in the latter, he clocked the second-fastest swim in history and broke the European record. But Marchand is forgoing the European Championships to have a break before the NCAA season starts, which leaves the door open for the competitors who will be in Rome.
swimswam.com

Peaty, Guy & Thomas Out, Hibbott & Clark In For Brits At European Championships

After representing Team England at the Commonwealth Games, Imogen and Holly will both now be part of the British team travelling to Italy for the third of three major international meets in two months across this unprecedented summer of aquatics. Clark won a superb silver in the 50m Breaststroke in...
swimswam.com

Swim Ireland Announces Final European Championship Roster; Ellen Walshe Withdraws

Ellen Walshe is one of a few different Irish swimmers who have either opted not to race or withdrawn on medical grounds from the European Championships. Archive photo via David Kiberd/Sportsfile. Courtesy: Swim Ireland. On the back of a highly successful Commonwealth Games in the pool for Swim Ireland athletes,...
swimswam.com

C'Wealth Games Gold Medalist Duncan Scott Absent From Euros Start Lists

LCM (50m) The 2022 European Championships are nearly upon us with the pool swimming action kicking off on Thursday, August 11th. The entry lists have been published, giving us a glimpse into the matchups ready to take place at Parco Del Foro Italico on both the men’s and women’s sides over the course of the 7-day affair.
swimswam.com

Michael Andrew Bets His Olympic Gold Medal on a Swimming Race

Michael Andrew staked his Olympic gold medal on a swimming race against two brothers in a "boss battle." Who came out on top? Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. US Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Andrew, who was on the World Record setting 400 medley relay at the Tokyo 2020...
